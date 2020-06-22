During a recent virtual town hall on the county’s November $750 million sales tax proposal, county Chairman Mike Boyce answered a few questions read to him by spokesman Ross Cavitt.
One touched on why mass transit is not part of the proposed 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which, if approved by voters this November, would activate in Jan. 2022 for a six-year span.
Cobb County has a sales tax of 6%. Of that sum, 4% goes to the state, 1% is devoted to the county’s current 6-year SPLOST cycle, set to sunset December 31, 2021, and another 1% percent SPLOST goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts.
For the last several years, Boyce has talked about asking voters to raise the sales tax in Cobb from 6% to as much as 7% to fund transit and transportation projects. For now, though, Boyce said he doesn’t plan to focus on transit for another two years.
"I think during the last couple of years I put out a plan ahead for how we want to discuss mobility issues. Right now, we’re focused on the SPLOST renewal program, because I really believe in my time in office, that you want to bring one big issue to the voters at a time," he said, adding that he first wants to see the school system have its 1% sales tax renewed next year.
Some residents questioned why projects like road resurfacing were being paid for with "special purpose" sales taxes rather than through the county's general fund.
Boyce said 20 years of precedent using SPLOST funds for these services and projects put county leaders in a bind. And he stressed that state law allows local governments to spend the tax that way.
"When you take that out of your general fund, millage rate, it lowers the millage rate, that’s great, everybody loves a lower millage rate, but imagine what happens if the SPLOST isn’t renewed?" Boyce said. "Now we’ve had a tradition over the last 20 years with funding resurfacing our roads with 1.7 mills, a little bit less than that, every year. Who on this board is going to be willing to carry forward a 1.7 millage increase just for resurfacing alone? We’ve kind of crept to a rock and a hard place."
During the open house, which was live streamed and is available on the county's Facebook and YouTube pages, Boyce said despite the pandemic, the county is continuing to collect close to the same amount of SPLOST revenue as pre-pandemic levels. He said he's optimistic that the new SPLOST will bring enough revenue for the county's top-tier projects.
"We want to make sure the SPLOST list is requirements, not 'nice-to-haves,'" he said. "It’s not a bridal gift shower of things, it’s something the county really needs to do that complements what we’re doing with the general fund."
Of a total $750 million projected to be collected if the 2022 SPLOST passes, the county government’s share amounts to about $466 million. The bulk of the county's share, over $329 million, is allotted for roads and infrastructure, and the majority of that, $213 million, is for road resurfacing.
Erica Parish, director of the county's transportation department, said that even though lower-quality roads are prioritized, the county is behind on resurfacing. She pointed to a map on the department's website that shows many of the county's unincorporated roads are in poor condition. Per the county's website, of 179 streets identified to be resurfaced, four have been completed and two are in progress.
"I think it’s a combination of many things. One is not having the funding to really put toward the resurfacing structures for Cobb County. This last SPLOST, we lessened the amount that went into funding for resurfacing in the 2016 program and really looked at safety and operational costs,” she said.
The existing six-year SPLOST earmarked $287.3 million for transportation expenses, according to the county’s website.
“Also, we had a huge escalation in price for materials and contractors," Parish said. "You had less funding and higher cost, so that makes for less material for us to be able to go and resurface these roads."
Other major spending priorities for transportation in the new SPLOST include $25 million for projects that will be matched by the federal and state governments, $23 million for traffic management, technology and planning and $21 million for operational/safety improvements.
Some of the next biggest budget items for the proposed 2022 SPLOST are for public safety, including a firing range at the new police training center for $17 million, renovations for the fire training center for $17 million, radio system upgrades for $16 million and upgrades to the county's 911 call center for $14 million.
Commissioners’ projects
County commissioners have "community impact projects" for each of their districts as part of the proposed SPLOST list, and shared what some of those will look like if the SPLOST passes.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill's projects consist of parks improvements and investments in recreation and community centers. A Kemp Family Park renovation, estimated at $1 million, adds a restroom and trails with access to the parking lot. At Price Park, for $1 million, the commissioner wants to add more parking and a pedestrian bridge "so that way folks have access to the north and sides of Price Park."
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell's district projects are also focused on parks. One, renovations at Ebenezer Downs Park, valued at $3 million, will add amenities to the county property purchased in 2017.
"With additional development and renovations, we will have a place where families and neighbors can have picnics, meetings and many other events at home and lakeside pavilions," Birrell said.
Another project, repurposing Shaw Park, is still open to public input on what can go in its place, estimated at $4 million. A new park, a veterans memorial, is planned for Fairground Street between the Cobb County Civic Center and the Cobb Aquatic Center for an estimated $1 million.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid has two district projects on the list targeted toward expanding recreation: an indoor track for $2.45 million and the Osborne Recreation Center for $2 million.
Cupid recalled a story she heard from a local school administrator of teens who didn't have anywhere to play basketball.
"I learned that we had some youth that broke into the school, not so that they could commit vandalism, but so they could play basketball," she said. "When you see that occurring, you know that we’ve got to do something as a community to make sure that we’re providing amenities, so they can be able to convene without having to be in trouble with the schools or administration."
Also included in Cupid's list is $1.75 million for a new public health facility, which in part would address maternal and infant health.
Commissioner Bob Ott, who was unable to participate in the event, has one district project on the list: the acquisition of the Tritt property next to East Cobb Park, for $8 million.
