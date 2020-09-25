Cobb County recognized the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims with photos of the county’s homicide victims in the district attorney’s office lobby Friday.
Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims in 2007, in remembrance of the date Lisa Hullinger of Cincinnati was killed in 1978. Her parents, Robert and Charlotte Hullinger, formed Parents of Murdered Children.
The day is an opportunity to honor the memories of those lost to homicide, remember the impact of murder on families and communities, and support survivors.
Cobb County will hold its annual candlelight vigil honoring victims of homicide Oct. 29. The vigil will be conducted virtually. More details will be announced at a later date, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.