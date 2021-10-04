The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority could soon have a familiar face as its new general manager.
The water authority's board will vote at their Oct. 18 meeting on whether to hire Cole Blackwell as general manager, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Blackwell would replace outgoing general manager Glenn Page, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Page's last day will be Dec. 31.
Blackwell currently serves as the assistant general manager & director of operations for the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority, the water wholesaler that Cobb and its cities buy their water from.
Blackwell has worked for the water authority since 2010, when he was named assistant division manager of the Wyckoff Treatment Division. In 2012, he became the water authority's director of finance, and five years later, he took his current role.
Prior to his work at the water authority, Blackwell worked for the Cherokee County Water & Sewerage Authority as assistant manager of the Etowah River Treatment Plant in Canton, according to a resume provided to the MDJ.
In November, Page will mark his 34th year with the water authority. Page had done engineering work for the authority before joining the staff as an engineer. He worked his way up the ladder to become assistant general manager and took over as the top staffer in 2007.
The authority’s board in June authorized the board’s personnel committee to serve as a search committee to find Page’s replacement.
At its Sept. 20 meeting and after a process of narrowing down the field of candidates, the board approved Blackwell as the sole candidate for the position, according to Marietta City Attorney Doug Haynie. It is expected that Blackwell will be approved to take over on Jan. 1 at the board's Oct. 18 meeting, Haynie said.
In his retirement letter to the water authority board earlier this year, Page looked back on his time as general manager. He reflected on challenges such as “two record droughts, a 500-year flood, the Great Recession, interstate ‘water wars,’ and industry-wide stresses related to infrastructure needs, climate variability, changing trends in water demands, and an aging workforce.
“Regardless,” Page wrote, “the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority still stands strong.”
