Cobb County Manager Rob Hosack is retiring April 1, according to a press release issued from the county Thursday afternoon.
Hosack has been in the role since May 2017. His original employment contract as county manager, with an annual salary of $210,000, ended Dec. 31, 2019.
It’s not clear whether that had anything to do with Hosack’s retirement announcement.
“It has been one of my highest honors to serve as county manager of Cobb County,” Hosack said in the county’s news release. “For the past several years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with an outstanding team in the county and to engage with Cobb’s residents. We have developed a deep bench of talented administrators and it’s time for me to step aside and let others lead.”
The county manager role will be filled by Dr. Jackie McMorris, the current deputy county manager, until the county commission “determines a path forward,” the county’s news release stated.
McMorris started working for Cobb County in 2013 as the public services director, and became deputy county manager in October 2017, according to the county’s website.
Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce said Hosack is the “epitome” of a public servant.
“Any success we’ve achieved in the county while I’ve been chairman is largely due to Rob Hosack,” Boyce said in the news release. “I’m saddened, but understand his reasons for leaving and wish him nothing but success. No chairman could have had a better working relationship with a county manager than I had with Rob.”
Hosack said he was proud of the county’s recent decision to give its employees a pay raise and hopes commissioners will also approve a step and grade payment plan for public safety employees.
In 2017, Hosack said his first priority as county manager would be to ensure a successful launch of the county’s pay and class initiative for employees.
Hosack was first hired by the county in 1986 as a zoning planner and rose through the ranks to become community development director, a role in which he served for 15 years.
He retired in August 2015 and went on to head Cumberland-based Strategic City Partners, a consulting firm focusing on real estate, planning and government.
In 2017, when longtime County Manager David Hankerson retired, Hosack decided to return to the county in that role.
“His deep institutional knowledge and relationships after 29 years with the county made for a smooth transition,” the county’s press release Thursday said of Hosack’s return in 2017.
Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said Hosack’s knowledge and passion for the county will be greatly missed.
“I’ve known Rob since 2005, when I was first a homeowner advocate, and I’ve really enjoyed working with him,” Gambrill told the MDJ.
Asked if she was confident the county’s deputy manager would be able to handle the job, Gambrill said yes. But when asked who should replace Hosack, Gambrill said she did not know.
“I don’t have any suggestions at this time,” she said. “I know the county has done its due diligence in putting succession plans in place.”
ANY replacement for Rob should be someone of the same caliber and demeanor , those with a "political agenda" need not apply.
