Amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, at least one evacuation was executed as planned, according to a Cobb County man who was there to see it: that of the U.S. embassy in Kabul.
Marietta’s Dan Shayder returned from Afghanistan last week after a three-day layover in Qatar. A supervisor working for GardaWorld Federal Services, a contractor, Shayder had been part of the security team protecting the thousands of people at the U.S.’s massive embassy in Kabul.
"I know it sounds like a sales pitch, but it could have been a lot worse," he said, "and professionals like our contracting company and the regional security officers for the state department (made) sure that these people got out safely."
A former homicide detective, Shayder joined GardaWorld in 2014 after a friend working for the company sent him a picture of his first paycheck.
"I was getting paid almost four times what I was at the police," Shayder said of his GardaWorld salary.
The embassy hosted the U.S.'s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The embassy counted some 4,000 employees, 1,400 of which were American citizens, Politico reported days before its evacuation.
“I don’t think people really can understand the scope of the embassy over there,“ Shayder said. “It’s a huge facility. It’s monstrous. I mean, it’s bigger than some college campuses.”
Aside from a stint running an offsite facility in Afghanistan, Shayder didn’t leave the embassy when he was in the country — employees weren’t allowed to.
"It's far too dangerous for that," he said. "They put on the news that the Taliban, you know, rolled across the country. Let's be honest — the Taliban were always in Kabul. They're always around."
Shayder said the State Department kept the embassy’s security team well-informed about the situation in the country at-large. As the Taliban quickly seized outlying provinces this year, GardaWorld and State Department security officers drew up evacuation plans.
Then came Aug. 15, when the Taliban entered Kabul. Around 6:30 a.m., the evacuation began, and almost everybody was out by early evening. By 10 p.m., he and other security personnel left, too.
Flights from the embassy went to Hamid Karzai International Airport and then to points abroad. About an hour after he landed at Karzai, he and other members of the security team left for Qatar, where they were tested for COVID-19, handed over their weapons and other "sensitive items," and waited. Almost days later, he flew home.
Shayder and his wife, Chris, have been married for four years. In that time, they have spent a total of six months together, Shayder said, given his time abroad. The couple had been living in Suwanee but bought a house in Marietta in January, so that their year-and-a-half old son could eventually go to one of the best school districts in the state.
"It's nice to get reacquainted with my son and spend time with my wife," he said.
Like other Americans who had spent time in Afghanistan, Shayder was frustrated the U.S.’s massive investment in the country — in time, money, American lives — was so quickly squandered.
"An army that had been trained for near 20 years ... just laid down," he said, stressing that his comments were not an indictment of the Afghan people or the Biden administration.
But he took some solace in the role he played helping bring U.S. diplomats to safety.
"I'm lucky to have been part of it, and feel fortunate that I worked with the people that I did, and saw American citizens that worked for the state department getting on the plane safely," he added. "In itself, there's some satisfaction in that."
