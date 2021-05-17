A Cobb County man was apprehended in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Georgia in connection with an April Gilmer County murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.
Juan Antonio Vega, 25, is the fifth individual arrested in an investigation into the suspected murder of Rossanna Delgado. He had previously only been identified by photographs, and was found in the company of another suspect, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26.
Delgado was found dead in a cabin in Gilmer County on April 20, after last being seen in DeKalb County on April 16.
Vega and Garcia are currently in a Texas detention facility awaiting extradition to Georgia. Their arrest was the result of a joint operation between the GBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Attaché in Matamoros, Mexico, the GBI said.
