As of Wednesday evening, Cobb County has had 1,568 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 87 deaths, per the state’s latest Department of Public Health report.
The DPH’s website on Wednesday did not list the sex or ages of the deceased or whether they had underlying conditions.
Georgia DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the changes were made to the website to offer more up-to-date, easier-to-read data.
“The changes were made to provide additional data, updated more frequently in some cases, and in a format that is easier to navigate. The dashboard went online Monday, but we are looking at other aspects to be added, including the demographic data related to deaths,” she said in an email. “Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date information possible as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The county is averaging more than 198.3 cases per 100,000 people.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,272 cases and 63 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 25,634 reported cumulative cases and 1,095 deaths. On Tuesday, 24,844 cases and 1,036 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,514 reported cases and 81 deaths.
About 5.6% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.3%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,072 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 453 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,766 cases and 114 deaths, DeKalb County with 1,965 cases and 46 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,720 cases and 55 deaths. Dougherty County, which was as high as second with its epicenter in Albany, is now fifth at 1,497 cases and 119 deaths.
A reported 1,005,147 Americans have contracted the virus and 57,505 have died, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
