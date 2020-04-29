Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.