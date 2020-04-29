As of midday Wednesday, Cobb County has had 1,543 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 81 deaths, per the state’s latest Department of Public Health report.
The cumulative number of cases in Cobb is 29 more than was reported Tuesday evening.
The DPH’s website Wednesday did not list the sex or ages of the deceased or whether they had underlying conditions.
As of noon Monday — when such information was listed — all but seven of those people who had died had underlying conditions. It was unknown whether another 13 deaths had contributing factors. While four of the deaths listed Monday at noon were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest were in people 50 or older.
Georgia DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the changes were made to the website to offer more up-to-date, easier to read data.
“The changes were made to provide additional data, updated more frequently in some cases, and in a format that is easier to navigate. The dashboard went on line Monday, but we are looking at other aspects to be added, including the demographic data related to deaths,” she said in an email. “Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date information possible as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The county is averaging more than 195.1 cases per 100,000 people.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,272 cases and 63 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 25,274 reported cumulative cases and 1,052 deaths. On Tuesday, 24,844 cases and 1,036 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,514 reported cases and 81 deaths.
About 5.2% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.2%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,948 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 442 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,763 cases and 108 deaths, DeKalb County with 1,912 cases and 44 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,666 cases and 54 deaths. Dougherty County, which was as high as second with its epicenter in Albany, is now fifth at 1,499 cases and 120 deaths.
A reported 981,246 Americans have contracted the virus and 55,258 have died, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
