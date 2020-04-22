There have been 1,272 Cobb Countians diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Sixty-three people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 15 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 21,102 cumulative cases of the virus and 846 deaths. On Tuesday evening, the state reported 20,166 cases and 818 deaths.
About 5% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,018 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,255 cases and 85 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,609 cases and 31 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,479 cases and 106 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,273 cases and 46 deaths.802,583
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 802,583 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 44,575 have died.
Georgia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (21,102) and deaths (846) by county:
Fulton 2255, 85
Dekalb 1609, 31
Dougherty 1479, 106
Gwinnett 1273, 46
Cobb 1272, 63
Hall 907, 9
Clayton 549, 21
Henry 386, 10
Sumter 341, 20
Cherokee 340, 10
Richmond 313, 13
Carroll 304, 11
Lee 294, 17
Mitchell 280, 23
Bartow 259, 27
Douglas 259, 8
Muscogee 244, 4
Forsyth 227, 8
Bibb 224, 4
Chatham 193, 7
Houston 190, 13
Upson 185, 12
Early 184, 12
Coweta 168, 4
Terrell 159, 18
Colquitt 158, 6
Baldwin 155, 4
Randolph 148, 17
Thomas 148, 14
Fayette 146, 8
Newton 146, 5
Paulding 145, 7
Rockdale 144, 6
Worth 142, 9
Spalding 136, 8
Crisp 130, 2
Habersham 130, 3
Floyd 128, 8
Butts 125, 1
Columbia 124, 2
Lowndes 122, 4
Clarke 118, 13
Troup 109, 4
Barrow 103, 3
Ware 95, 7
Tift 93, 3
Coffee 84, 4
Calhoun 76, 3
Dooly 74, 6
Walton 73, 3
Gordon 70, 8
Jackson 63, 1
Macon 59, 2
Turner 59, 5
Walker 59, 0
Burke 53, 3
Oconee 53, 0
Whitfield 53, 4
Glynn 51, 0
Pierce 51, 2
Wilcox 51, 6
Decatur 50, 1
Greene 50, 1
Dawson 49, 1
Harris 49, 2
Meriwether 48, 0
Appling 47, 2
Catoosa 45, 0
Laurens 44, 1
Stephens 42, 1
Grady 40, 2
Bryan 37, 2
Johnson 37, 1
Mcduffie 37, 4
Brooks 36, 6
Polk 36, 0
Peach 35, 2
Pike 35, 2
Liberty 34, 0
Oglethorpe 34, 3
Bulloch 33, 2
Marion 33, 1
White 33, 0
Effingham 30, 1
Lamar 28, 0
Washington 28, 1
Camden 27, 0
Putnam 27, 2
Seminole 27, 2
Lumpkin 26, 0
Haralson 25, 1
Miller 24, 0
Morgan 23, 0
Jones 22, 0
Wilkinson 22, 2
Dodge 21, 0
Talbot 21, 1
Toombs 21, 3
Wilkes 21, 0
Bacon 20, 1
Ben Hill 20, 0
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Fannin 20, 0
Gilmer 20, 0
Murray 19, 0
Towns 19, 0
Baker 18, 2
Jasper 18, 0
Madison 18, 1
Pickens 18, 2
Stewart 18, 0
Union 18, 1
Pulaski 17, 1
Telfair 17, 0
Banks 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Cook 15, 1
Dade 15, 1
Emanuel 15, 0
Irwin 15, 1
Monroe 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Jenkins 14, 1
Screven 14, 1
Franklin 13, 0
Taylor 13, 2
Chattooga 11, 1
Hancock 11, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Elbert 10, 0
Lincoln 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Wayne 10, 0
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Heard 8, 1
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Jeff Davis 7, 1
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Twiggs 6, 0
Atkinson 5, 0
Bleckley 5, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 576, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 1003, 9
