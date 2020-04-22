There have been 1,259 Cobb Countians diagnosed with the coronavirus as of midday Wednesday, 29 more than were reported late Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Sixty-one people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 14 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 20,740 cumulative cases of the virus and 836 deaths. Tuesday evening, the state reported 20,166 cases and 818 deaths.
About 4.8% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 3,959 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,222 cases and 84 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,587 cases and 30 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,468 cases and 107 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,263 cases and 46 deaths.
The county with the next highest number of cases is Hall County, which has had 778 cases and 9 deaths.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 776,093 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 41,7583 have died. A CDC report for Wednesday was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (20,740) and deaths (836) by county:
Fulton 2,222, 84
DeKalb 1,587, 30
Dougherty 1,468, 107
Gwinnett 1,263, 46
Cobb 1259, 61
Hall 778,9
Clayton 548,21
Henry 388,10
Sumter 341,20
Cherokee 331,10
Carroll 311,11
Richmond 309,13
Lee 292,17
Mitchell 278,23
Bartow 258,27
Douglas 253,8
Muscogee 237,4
Forsyth 223,8
Bibb 217, 4
Chatham 193,6
Houston 188,13
Upson 186,12
Early 176,12
Coweta 168,4
Terrell 159,18
Colquitt 157,6
Randolph 147,17
Fayette 145,8
Newton 144,4
Paulding 144,7
Thomas 144,14
Rockdale 143,6
Baldwin 142,4
Worth 141,9
Spalding 139,8
Crisp 128,2
Floyd 127,8
Columbia 123,2
Habersham 119,2
Clarke 116,13
Lowndes 116,3
Troup 107,4
Barrow 101,3
Ware 95,7
Tift 91,3
Coffee 84,4
Butts 83,1
Calhoun 75,2
Dooly 73,6
Gordon 68,8
Walton 64,3
Jackson 63,1
Turner 59,5
Macon 57,2
Oconee 53,0
Burke 51,3
Pierce 51,2
Decatur 50,1
Glynn 49,0
Greene 49,1
Dawson 48,1
Harris 48,2
Meriwether 47,0
Whitfield 47,4
Appling 46,2
Wilcox 46,6
Laurens 43,1
Stephens 41,1
Bryan 38,2
Grady 38,2
Johnson 37,1
Mcduffie 37,4
Oglethorpe 37,3
Polk 36,0
Walker 36,0
Brooks 35,6
Peach 35,2
Pike 35,2
Liberty 34,0
Marion 33,1
Bulloch 32,2
White 32,0
Effingham 30,1
Catoosa 29,0
Lamar 28,0
Washington 28,1
Camden 27,0
Putnam 27,2
Lumpkin 26,0
Seminole 26,2
Haralson 25,1
Miller 23,0
Morgan 23,0
Jones 22,0
Talbot 22,1
Wilkinson 22,2
Dodge 21,0
Toombs 21,3
Wilkes 21,0
Bacon 20,1
Baker 20,2
Brantley 20,2
Clay 20,2
Ben Hill 19,0
Gilmer 19,0
Murray 19,0
Fannin 18,0
Jasper 18,0
Madison 18,1
Pickens 18,2
Telfair 18,0
Pulaski 17,1
Stewart 17,0
Banks 16,0
Schley 16,1
Emanuel 15,0
Irwin 15,0
Monroe 15,1
Towns 15,0
Union 15,1
Crawford 14,0
Jenkins 14,1
Screven 14,1
Cook 13,1
Dade 13,1
Franklin 13,0
Taylor 13,2
Jefferson 11,1
Berrien 10,0
Chattooga 10,1
Elbert 10,0
Hancock 10,0
Lincoln 10,0
Warren 10,0
Wayne 10,0
Heard 8,1
Rabun 8,0
Candler 7,0
Charlton 7,0
Chattahoochee 7,0
Clinch 7,0
Jeff Davis 7,1
Lanier 7,1
Webster 7,0
Hart 6,0
Atkinson 5,0
Bleckley 5,0
Echols 5,0
Tattnall 5,0
Evans 4,0
Mcintosh 4,0
Twiggs 4,0
Quitman 3,1
Wheeler 3,0
Long 2,0
Montgomery 2,0
Treutlen 2,0
Unknown 667,0
Non-Georgia Resident 1,002, 8
(1) comment
The reason for the increase is due to the state adding test numbers from a few weeks ago that were backlogged. As they become available they add them back to the date from which they were administerd the tests, not when the results came in.The new tests are much faster and reflected in most of new cases being reported. The really good news is that since March, experts have been telling us that we have to get the the virus spread quotient (Rt) to a number below 1. We are there which is why the same experts advised Kemp to slowly re-open the state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.