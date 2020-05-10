Cobb County has 2,170 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday evening, according to the most recent report from the state Department of Public Health.
A total of 117 county residents have died from the virus to date, per the report.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia counties in terms of number of confirmed cases, behind Fulton with 3,495, Dekalb with 2,531 and Gwinnett with 2,447. Only Fulton and Dougherty counties have had more residents die from the virus, with 144 and 126 deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the number of cases is now 33,452 with 1,405 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
Saturday evening, Cobb had 2,124 confirmed cases of virus and 115 deaths.
Last Sunday, May 3, it had 1,762 cumulative, confirmed cases of the virus and 96 deaths, while the state had 28,602 cumulative cases and 1,177 deaths.
Almost 6,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 527 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 274 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.4% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.2%.
The state reports there have been 243,547 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is roughly 2.3% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,219,066 people test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 73,297 people have died from the virus nationwide.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, go to cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.