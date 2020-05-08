Cobb County has had 2,072 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with 113 deaths as of Friday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia had 32,171 COVID-19 cases and 1,399 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus, according to the latest figures, published on the state health department’s website around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
About 5,974 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 520 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 262 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.5% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.3%.
The state reports there have been 227,477 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is roughly 2% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,315 cases and 144 deaths, DeKalb County at 2,445 cases and 69 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,322 cases and 87 deaths, as of Friday morning.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,219,066 people test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 73,297 people have died from the virus nationwide.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, go to cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
