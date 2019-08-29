“Hooligans, war heroes, preachers, witches, an Italian mob boss, a Chicagoland gangster with ties to Al Capone, a Missouri peach farmer — even kinship to Elvis Presley — our members have made surprising discoveries as they dig into their families’ ancestry,” said Larry Thomas.
Thomas is a retired U.S. Army captain-turned ancestry researcher and past president of Cobb County’s Genealogical Society, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
Started in 1979 with a handful of people curious about their own family history, the Cobb group now has more than 180 members.
“We’re like detectives and look for clues,” the Powder Springs resident said. “We find skeletons, not bodies,” he joked. “People are really getting into their pasts, especially with new services such as Ancestry.com and numerous DNA testing businesses.”
The society meets the fourth Tuesday evening each month at Marietta’s First Presbyterian Church.
Members learn the methodology to dig into the past and share ways to find what can often be elusive and difficult threads of history.
The group also conducts Saturday workshops to help members with their detective work.
“We stress education and promote the idea of learning as much about your ancestors as you can,” Thomas said.
Seasoned ancestry sleuths teach new members how to dig through birth, death and marriage records, immigration and census records, land deeds, old cemetery lists, photographs, family Bibles and voter registration files.
“Anyone searching for their family history will likely spend countless hours looking through old newspaper microfiche files in libraries. The results can answer a lot of questions about why we are the way we are today,” Thomas said.
Stories discovered by society members seem endless.
“The deeper people dig into their ancestry, the more twists, turns and surprises emerge. It’s fascinating what you’ll find when you dig into your past,” he said.
The practice of researching family trees has exploded in recent years, notes Dr. Nathan Lents, a John Jay University professor and Psychology Today magazine contributor.
“Ancestry.com has become a huge success, boasting millions of subscribers and a net worth well into the billions. Many, if not most, families in the U.S. have at least one person actively researching the long-forgotten twists and turns of their family tree.
“There have been many chuckles at the fact that Barack Obama is related to Brad Pitt, while Hillary Clinton is related to Angelina Jolie. Clinton is also related to Madonna, Celine Dion and Alanis Morrissette,” he said.
Thomas recommends starting with yourself and your parents while tracking down as many documents, photos, names and dates as possible.
“Talk to aunts, uncles, grandparents and all the relatives. Write down the stories. Then choose a line and follow it as far as you can. You have to narrow it down. If you hit a brick wall, stop and choose another line.”
Thomas, who started doing research on his father’s family 30 years ago, invites people interested in their family trees to the society’s free meetings, noting there’s a small fee to become a member.
“(My father’s) family moved to Georgia in the 1750s and there was folklore of a father and son who fought in the Revolutionary War together. They had an unusual name of Gilshot, which I learned was originally a Norwegian name. I was intrigued and just kept digging more and more to determine what was folklore and what was fact,” Thomas said. “I found he had children nobody knew about.”
Joanne Schleier from Kennesaw knew she was adopted from an early age.
“I always wondered who my birth family was and where I came from,” she said.
When she was 27, Schleier began digging into her records and discovered several ancestors with a notorious past.
“Charlie Zambito was my great uncle, born in 1920. According to my research, Charlie worked on Chicago gangster Al Capone’s cars and had a lot of gambling debts. I’m sure he had a nickname, because all the Italian mob guys did, but I never found it. Uncle Charlie died while working underneath of Capone’s cars when the carjack mysteriously collapsed on top of him,” Schleier said. “I’m also related to Elvis Presley and Thomas Jefferson. It’s crazy what you learn when you start digging.”
Bea Coker of Marietta discovered her family’s roots lead back to the original 1620 Mayflower settlers, and later on, members of her family fought on both sides of the Revolutionary War.
“I had stories from my mother, but I never knew my grandparents because they died before I was born. So, I was curious and started to research our family tree. I also learned my 10th great-grandmother Winnifred and her daughter were put on trial two times for witchcraft in 1659 in Massachusetts, but they weren’t convicted.
“It takes time and research to get everything documented, but now I’m a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. And I’m applying to join the Daughters of Witches group, and the Mayflower family group too,” she said. “Though I never met my grandparents or their parents, now I feel as though I know them. You just keep on digging and you never know what you’ll find next. You keep putting pieces of the puzzle together. I guess I’m like a detective without a badge,” she said.
