Cobb County will likely complete its recount of the Nov. 3 election just before a state-mandated deadline of midnight Wednesday, according to county elections director Janine Eveler.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, county elections workers had completed the recount of Election Day ballots and were halfway through the recount of absentee mail ballots, Eveler said.
The recount was requested by the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump. Trump lost to former Vice President Joe Biden by .3% of the vote statewide, according to the initial count, and any race decided by a margin of .5% or less can be recounted at a candidate’s request.
It is the third counting of this year’s general election ballots in Georgia.
Nov. 11, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, ordered an audit of the presidential elections results. The number of voters and slim margin meant that state poll workers had to hand-count every ballot.
According to the initial count, Biden bested Trump in Cobb by a margin of more than 56,000 votes. The audit did little to change that — the 301-vote difference amounted to 0.08% of the total number of ballots cast, according to figures from the Secretary of State’s office. In Cobb, that difference almost entirely benefitted Biden, whose lead widened by 315 votes during the audit. (Trump lost 345 votes during the audit, Biden lost 30 and Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen gained 74.)
Eveler attributed differences between the initial count and the audit’s count to human error.
After the audit, the state certified its vote, at which point the Trump campaign was allowed to officially request a recount.
Cobb will likely complete its count of absentee mail ballots Tuesday, Eveler said, and begin counting early, in-person votes late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
