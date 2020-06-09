Here is how Cobb County voted in the June 9th Primary Elections. These results show votes cast in Cobb County.
PRESIDENT
REP - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 29,119 votes
DEM - President of the United States
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Michael Bennet 0.29%, 119 votes
Joseph R. Biden 80.69%, 33,601 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 0.50%, 210 votes
Pete Buttigieg 0.78%, 324 votes
John K. Delaney 0.09%, 39 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.36%, 149 votes
Amy Klobuchar 0.30%, 124 votes
Deval Patrick 0.09%, 39 votes
Bernie Sanders 13.55%, 5,642 votes
Tom Steyer 0.03%, 13 votes
Elizabeth Warren 2.25%, 938 votes
Andrew Yang 1.07%, 444 votes
U.S. SENATE
REP - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 79.17%
David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 21,657 votes
DEM - US Senate
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Sarah Riggs Amico 12.33%, 5,388 votes
Marckeith DeJesus 5.09%, 2,225 votes
James Knox 2.90%, 1,265 votes
Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.62%, 1,144 votes
Jon Ossoff 54.67%, 23,885 votes
Maya Dillard Smith 10.42%, 4,551 votes
Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.97%, 5,231 votes
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE
REP - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 98.04%
Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.15%, 522 votes
Karen Handel 68.11%, 8,576 votes
Blake Harbin 4.74%, 597 votes
Joe Profit 21.07%, 2,653 votes
Paulette Smith 1.94%, 244 votes
DEM - US House Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 98.04%
Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 9,483 votes
REP - US Houe Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 91.67%
Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 14,420 votes
DEM - US House Dist 11
Precincts Reporting 91.67%
Dana Barrett 100%, 19,303 votes
REP - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 75.76%
Caesar Gonzales 33.37%, 1,101 votes
Becky E. Hites 66.63%, 2,198 votes
DEM - US House Dist 13
Precincts Reporting 75.76%
Michael Owens 18.69%, 2,218 votes
Jannquell Peters 9.50%, 1,128 votes
David Scott (I) 38.51%, 4,571 votes
Keisha Sean Waites 33.3%, 3,953 votes
STATE OFFICES
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 28,948 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Robert G. Bryant 100%, 34,590 votes
REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 28,743 votes
DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Daniel Blackman 73.3%, 29,091 votes
John Noel 26.7%, 10,597 votes
STATE SENATE
REP - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 85%
Harrison Lance 100%, 1,846 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 6
Precincts Reporting 85%
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 6,414 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 100%
Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 1,143 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 14
Precincts Reporting 100%
Travis Johnson 100%, 938 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 100%
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 10,841 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 32
Precincts Reporting 100%
Christine Triebsch 100%, 7,870 votes
REP - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 97.5%
Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 10,017 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 97.5%
Vanessa Parker 87.6%, 8,611 votes
Turner Rentz III 12.4%, 1,219 votes
DEM - State Senate Dist 38
Precincts Reporting 88.24%
Devin Barrington-Ward 11.43%, 621 votes
Michael Carson 11.87%, 645 votes
Tania Robinson 40.90%, 2,223 votes
Horacena Tate (I) 35.8%, 1,946 votes
STATE HOUSE
REP - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 88.24%
Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 2,740 votes
DEM - State House Dist 34
Precincts Reporting 88.24%
Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 2,370 votes
REP - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 2,531 votes
DEM - State House Dist 35
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Lisa Campbell 50.47%, 1,674 votes
Kyle Rinaudo 23.06%, 765 votes
Elizabeth Webster 26.47%, 878 votes
REP - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 100%
Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 4,148 votes
DEM - State House Dist 36
Precincts Reporting 100%
James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,730 votes
REP - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Rose Wing 100%, 2,320 votes
DEM - State House Dist 37
Precincts Reporting 95%
Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,909 votes
REP - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 58.33%
Jim Hickey 100%, 420 votes
DEM - State House Dist 39
Precincts Reporting 58.33%
Terry Alexis Cummings 33.85%, 1,362 votes
Erica Thomas (I) 66.15%, 2,662 votes
REP - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 86.67%
Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 1,827 votes
DEM - State House Dist 40
Precincts Reporting 86.67%
Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 3,386 votes
REP - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 90.91%
Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 926 votes
DEM - State House Dist 41
Precincts Reporting 90.91%
Michael Smith (I) 100%, 3,151 votes
REP - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 2,747 votes
DEM - State House Dist 43
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Luisa Wakeman 100%, 2,468 votes
REP - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 100%
Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 3,178 votes
DEM - State House Dist 44
Precincts Reporting 100%
Connie DiCicco 100%, 2,977 votes
REP - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 100%
Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 3,380 votes
DEM - State House Dist 45
Precincts Reporting 100%
Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 2,077 votes
REP - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 100%
John Carson (I) 100%, 2,786 votes
DEM - State House Dist 46
Precincts Reporting 91.67%
Caroline L. Holko 51.20%, 898 votes
Shirley Ritchie 48.80%, 856 votes
SUPREME COURT
Supreme Court - Bethel
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 57.15%, 40,989 votes
Charlie Bethel (I) 42.85%, 30,727 votes
Supreme Court - Warren
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Hal Moroz 26.58%, 18,977 votes
Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 73.42%, 52,432 votes
SUPERIOR COURT
Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
John Robert Greco 29.59%, 19,465 votes
Jason Marbutt 34.58%, 22,741 votes
Gregory "Greg" Shenton 35.83%, 23,566 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Kellie Hill 60.39%, 41,213 votes
Daniele C. Johnson 39.61%, 27,036 votes
Superior Court - Cobb - Green
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Angela Brown 59.68%, 43,131 votes
Reuben Green (I) 40.32%, 29,145 votes
COUNTY CONTEST
REP - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.31%, 25,791 votes
Sondra Rowan 12.69%, 3,747 votes
DEM - Clerk of Superior Court
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Nick Simpson 23.96%, 9,449 votes
Nancy Syrop 30.92%, 12,197 votes
Connie Taylor 45.12%, 17,797 votes
REP - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Neil Warren (I) 100%, 29,073 votes
DEM - Sheriff
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.57%, 11,554 votes
James Herndon 25.60%, 10,350 votes
Craig D. Owens 45.83%, 18,530 votes
REP - Surveyor
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.78%, 23,669 votes
Matt Wellborn 18.22%, 5,275 votes
REP - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Mike Boyce (I) 67.79%, 20,392 votes
Ricci Mason 7.65%, 2,301 votes
Larry Savage 24.56%, 7,387 votes
DEM - Co Commission Chair
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Lisa Cupid 100%, 37,696 votes
REP - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Fitz Johnson 40.72%, 3,258 votes
Kevin R. Nicholas 29.35%, 2,348 votes
Andy Smith 29.93%, 2,395 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 2
Precincts Reporting 92.31%
Jerica Richardson 100%, 9,669 votes
DEM - Co Commission Dist 4
Precincts Reporting 77.14%
Monica Evette Delancy 16.65%, 2,010 votes
Shelia Edwards 26.2%, 3,163 votes
Elliott Hennington 4.37%, 528 votes
Jonathan J. Hunt 5.47%, 660 votes
Edwin Mendez 13.43%, 1,621 votes
Angelia Pressley 10.35%, 1,249 votes
Monique Sheffield 23.53%, 2,841 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 95.24%
Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 5,055 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1
Precincts Reporting 95.24%
Vickie H.W. Benson 68.44%, 3,263 votes
Lynn Lafferty 31.56%, 1,505 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 96.3%
David Banks (I) 55.17%, 3,353 votes
Matt Harper 20.78%, 1,263 votes
Shelley O'Malley 24.05%, 1,462 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5
Precincts Reporting 96.3%
Tammy Andress 41.06%, 1,812 votes
Julia Hurtado 58.94%, 2,601 votes
REP - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 95.45%
Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 4,564 votes
DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7
Precincts Reporting 95.45%
Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 5,408 votes
State Court Judge Post 6
Precincts Reporting 90.97%
Joseph B. Atkins 14.83%, 10,084 votes
Trina Griffiths 26.54%, 18,039 votes
Scott Halperin 12.03%, 8,176 votes
Mazi Mazloom 12.71%, 8.641 votes
Diana M. Simmons 21.41%, 14,557 votes
David R. Willingham 12.48%, 8,481 votes
*These results do not include candidates who ran unopposed and do not face opposition in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.