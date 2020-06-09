Here is how Cobb County voted in the June 9th Primary Elections. These results show votes cast in Cobb County.

PRESIDENT

REP - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Donald J. Trump (I) 100%, 29,119 votes

DEM - President of the United States

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Michael Bennet 0.29%, 119 votes

Joseph R. Biden 80.69%, 33,601 votes

Michael R. Bloomberg 0.50%, 210 votes

Pete Buttigieg 0.78%, 324 votes

John K. Delaney 0.09%, 39 votes

Tulsi Gabbard 0.36%, 149 votes

Amy Klobuchar 0.30%, 124 votes

Deval Patrick 0.09%, 39 votes

Bernie Sanders 13.55%, 5,642 votes

Tom Steyer 0.03%, 13 votes

Elizabeth Warren 2.25%, 938 votes

Andrew Yang 1.07%, 444 votes

U.S. SENATE

REP - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 79.17%

David A. Perdue (I) 100%, 21,657 votes

DEM - US Senate

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Sarah Riggs Amico 12.33%, 5,388 votes

Marckeith DeJesus 5.09%, 2,225 votes

James Knox 2.90%, 1,265 votes

Tricia Carpenter McCracken 2.62%, 1,144 votes

Jon Ossoff 54.67%, 23,885 votes

Maya Dillard Smith 10.42%, 4,551 votes

Teresa Pike Tomlinson 11.97%, 5,231 votes

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE

REP - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 98.04%

Mykel Lynn Barthelemy 4.15%, 522 votes

Karen Handel 68.11%, 8,576 votes

Blake Harbin 4.74%, 597 votes

Joe Profit 21.07%, 2,653 votes

Paulette Smith 1.94%, 244 votes

DEM - US House Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 98.04%

Lucy McBath (I) 100%, 9,483 votes

REP - US Houe Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 91.67%

Barry Loudermilk (I) 100%, 14,420 votes

DEM - US House Dist 11

Precincts Reporting 91.67%

Dana Barrett 100%, 19,303 votes

REP - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 75.76%

Caesar Gonzales 33.37%, 1,101 votes

Becky E. Hites 66.63%, 2,198 votes

DEM - US House Dist 13

Precincts Reporting 75.76%

Michael Owens 18.69%, 2,218 votes

Jannquell Peters 9.50%, 1,128 votes

David Scott (I) 38.51%, 4,571 votes

Keisha Sean Waites 33.3%, 3,953 votes

STATE OFFICES

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Jason Shaw (I) 100%, 28,948 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Robert G. Bryant 100%, 34,590 votes

REP - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I) 100%, 28,743 votes

DEM - Public Service Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Daniel Blackman 73.3%, 29,091 votes

John Noel 26.7%, 10,597 votes

STATE SENATE

REP - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 85% 

Harrison Lance 100%, 1,846 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 6

Precincts Reporting 85%

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (I) 100%, 6,414 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 100%

Bruce Thompson (I) 100%, 1,143 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 14

Precincts Reporting 100%

Travis Johnson 100%, 938 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 100%

Kay Kirkpatrick (I) 100%, 10,841 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 32

Precincts Reporting 100%

Christine Triebsch 100%, 7,870 votes

REP - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 97.5%

Lindsey Tippins (I) 100%, 10,017 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 97.5%

Vanessa Parker 87.6%, 8,611 votes

Turner Rentz III 12.4%, 1,219 votes

DEM - State Senate Dist 38

Precincts Reporting 88.24%

Devin Barrington-Ward 11.43%, 621 votes

Michael Carson 11.87%, 645 votes

Tania Robinson 40.90%, 2,223 votes

Horacena Tate (I) 35.8%, 1,946 votes

STATE HOUSE

REP - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 88.24%

Bert Reeves (I) 100%, 2,740 votes

DEM - State House Dist 34

Precincts Reporting 88.24%

Priscilla G. Smith 100%, 2,370 votes

REP - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Ed Setzler (I) 100%, 2,531 votes

DEM - State House Dist 35

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Lisa Campbell 50.47%, 1,674 votes

Kyle Rinaudo 23.06%, 765 votes

Elizabeth Webster 26.47%, 878 votes

REP - State House Dist 36 

Precincts Reporting 100%

Ginny Ehrhart (I) 100%, 4,148 votes

DEM - State House Dist 36

Precincts Reporting 100%

James Francis Ryner 100%, 2,730 votes

REP - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Rose Wing 100%, 2,320 votes

DEM - State House Dist 37

Precincts Reporting 95%

Mary Frances Williams (I) 100%, 2,909 votes

REP - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 58.33%

Jim Hickey 100%, 420 votes

DEM - State House Dist 39

Precincts Reporting 58.33%

Terry Alexis Cummings 33.85%, 1,362 votes

Erica Thomas (I) 66.15%, 2,662 votes

REP - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 86.67%

Taryn Chilivis Bowman 100%, 1,827 votes

DEM - State House Dist 40

Precincts Reporting 86.67%

Erick Eugene Allen (I) 100%, 3,386 votes

REP - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 90.91%

Stephen M. George Jr. 100%, 926 votes

DEM - State House Dist 41

Precincts Reporting 90.91%

Michael Smith (I) 100%, 3,151 votes

REP - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Sharon Cooper (I) 100%, 2,747 votes

DEM - State House Dist 43

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Luisa Wakeman 100%, 2,468 votes

REP - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 100%

Don L. Parsons (I) 100%, 3,178 votes

DEM - State House Dist 44

Precincts Reporting 100%

Connie DiCicco 100%, 2,977 votes

REP - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 100%

Matt Dollar (I) 100%, 3,380 votes

DEM - State House Dist 45

Precincts Reporting 100%

Sara Tindall Ghazal 100%, 2,077 votes

REP - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 100%

John Carson (I) 100%, 2,786 votes

DEM - State House Dist 46

Precincts Reporting 91.67%

Caroline L. Holko 51.20%, 898 votes

Shirley Ritchie 48.80%, 856 votes

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court - Bethel

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Elizabeth "Beth" Beskin 57.15%, 40,989 votes

Charlie Bethel (I) 42.85%, 30,727 votes

Supreme Court - Warren

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Hal Moroz 26.58%, 18,977 votes

Sarah Hawkins Warren (I) 73.42%, 52,432 votes

SUPERIOR COURT

Superior Court - Cobb - Schuster

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

John Robert Greco 29.59%, 19,465 votes

Jason Marbutt 34.58%, 22,741 votes

Gregory "Greg" Shenton 35.83%, 23,566 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Ingram

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Kellie Hill 60.39%, 41,213 votes

Daniele C. Johnson 39.61%, 27,036 votes

Superior Court - Cobb - Green

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Angela Brown 59.68%, 43,131 votes

Reuben Green (I) 40.32%, 29,145 votes

COUNTY CONTEST

REP - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Rebecca Keaton (I) 87.31%, 25,791 votes

Sondra Rowan 12.69%, 3,747 votes

DEM - Clerk of Superior Court

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Nick Simpson 23.96%, 9,449 votes

Nancy Syrop 30.92%, 12,197 votes

Connie Taylor 45.12%, 17,797 votes

REP - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Neil Warren (I) 100%, 29,073 votes

DEM - Sheriff

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Gregory B. Gilstrap 28.57%, 11,554 votes

James Herndon 25.60%, 10,350 votes

Craig D. Owens 45.83%, 18,530 votes

REP - Surveyor

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Donald L. Perryman (I) 81.78%, 23,669 votes

Matt Wellborn 18.22%, 5,275 votes

REP - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Mike Boyce (I) 67.79%, 20,392 votes

Ricci Mason 7.65%, 2,301 votes

Larry Savage 24.56%, 7,387 votes

DEM - Co Commission Chair

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Lisa Cupid 100%, 37,696 votes

REP - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Fitz Johnson 40.72%, 3,258 votes

Kevin R. Nicholas 29.35%, 2,348 votes

Andy Smith 29.93%, 2,395 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 2

Precincts Reporting 92.31%

Jerica Richardson 100%, 9,669 votes

DEM - Co Commission Dist 4

Precincts Reporting 77.14%

Monica Evette Delancy 16.65%, 2,010 votes

Shelia Edwards 26.2%, 3,163 votes

Elliott Hennington 4.37%, 528 votes

Jonathan J. Hunt 5.47%, 660 votes

Edwin Mendez 13.43%, 1,621 votes

Angelia Pressley 10.35%, 1,249  votes

Monique Sheffield 23.53%, 2,841 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 95.24%

Randy Scamihorn (I) 100%, 5,055 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 1

Precincts Reporting 95.24%

Vickie H.W. Benson 68.44%, 3,263 votes

Lynn Lafferty 31.56%, 1,505 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 96.3%

David Banks (I) 55.17%, 3,353 votes

Matt Harper 20.78%, 1,263 votes

Shelley O'Malley 24.05%, 1,462 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 5

Precincts Reporting 96.3%

Tammy Andress 41.06%, 1,812 votes

Julia Hurtado 58.94%, 2,601 votes

REP - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 95.45%

Brad Wheeler (I) 100%, 4,564 votes

DEM - Brd of Education Dist 7

Precincts Reporting 95.45%

Lindsay Terrebonne 100%, 5,408 votes

State Court Judge Post 6

Precincts Reporting 90.97%

Joseph B. Atkins 14.83%, 10,084 votes

Trina Griffiths 26.54%, 18,039 votes

Scott Halperin 12.03%, 8,176 votes

Mazi Mazloom 12.71%, 8.641 votes

Diana M. Simmons 21.41%, 14,557 votes

David R. Willingham 12.48%, 8,481 votes

*These results do not include candidates who ran unopposed and do not face opposition in November.

