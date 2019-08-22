The Cobb County DUI Court will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at their new treatment facility at 515 Roswell Street in Marietta.
Eric A. Brewton will preside over the DUI Court ceremony with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce assisting with the ribbon cutting.
The facility will provide all the individual, family, alumni and group treatment sessions for participants of the DUI Court program as well as house a drug testing collection facility co-located with the laboratory provider, Averhealth Inc.
The Court also announced that they have been able to bring treatment services in-house and eliminating vendor services cutting some operation costs. Since implementation, the program has admitted over 550 participants into the program and over 420 graduates have successfully completed the Cobb County DUI Court.
