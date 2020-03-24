Asserting that measures taken to date have done little to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Cobb County, Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency Tuesday night.
“We’ve done our best to try and have informal enforcement of these social distancing (measures),” Boyce said at a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. “And as we saw this weekend, it’s simply not working ... everybody went out to the parks.”
According to the order, “all individuals and families are required to shelter in place consistent with this declaration.”
All businesses except those deemed essential can operate no earlier than 6 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m., according to the order, which goes into effect at noon Wednesday and lasts until April 15. Essential businesses “must take the necessary steps to restrict in-person contact and maintain a distance of 6 feet between individuals while in the establishment,” according to a county news release.
Restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery, and gatherings of 10 people or more are banned. People showing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, coughing and headache, must not enter public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transport facilities and “all other areas where the public ingresses or egresses.” Businesses with employees who have such symptoms will be required to send them home “immediately.”
Meetings of the Board of Commissioners are canceled through April 15.
Boyce said the order could be tightened if it seems to not be working.
“If we need to consider closing all non-essential businesses and tighten other provisions we will do that to protect the residents of this county,” Boyce said in the release.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a public health official and infectious disease expert warned that county hospitals would soon be overwhelmed with cases without more extreme efforts to encourage social distancing, the only way to slow the spread of a virus for which no vaccine or antiviral drug currently exists.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, an infectious disease expert at Wellstar Health System, told commissioners that “80% of us will get COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“What will social distancing get for us right now? It’ll buy us time, more time to develop a potential vaccine, more time to get better supplies and more supplies in, but also preserve the amount of capacity in each one of our facilities,” Branstetter said. “If we had another intervention that was simpler and less burdensome on our society, I’d be all for it. But right now, this is the best thing we can do immediately.”
Cobb County has fewer than 50 ventilators, said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“You’ve seen the situation in New York,” she said. “There might not be enough.”
New York had more than 25,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Days earlier, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.”
The county also has about 6,000 nursing home beds. Infections at nursing homes have been of particular concern to public health officials, as the elderly have made up the majority of people who have died from the coronavirus, according to the most recent numbers from the state.
“It only takes a little bit, an outbreak here and there, to overwhelm our healthcare system,” Memark told the commissioners, adding that cases have been confirmed in three county daycares, four county nursing homes and “multiple” schools.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said at Tuesday’s meeting she had not initially supported a shelter in place policy.
“But for the past week, since the last meeting, this looks to be more and more of a reasonable idea considering the rapid pace of infection,” she said.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he thought the county could achieve more by taking other measures. He pointed to the decision by large grocers to close early to give employees time to more thoroughly clean their stores while setting aside an hour for at-risk shoppers such as seniors.
Ott said such measures are well-intentioned but wrongheaded. He cited a trip to his local Publix Tuesday morning immediately after senior hour; the assistant manager there told him the store had run out of shopping carts during senior hour.
"I can tell you that when I went at 8, there were less people in the store than there were probably the hour before," he said. "In some ways, we actually almost put people in the funnel."
The commissioner said that he did not mind recommending that county residents shelter in place. But he also suggested the county adopt other measures, such as working with county grocers to make social distancing easier, rather than more difficult.
“I don’t think that it’s feasible to think that we could put a shelter in place (order), and set it up, and we can’t enforce it,” Ott said. “And if we can’t enforce it then what are you accomplishing? … We need to take steps that are actionable or will have an impact.”
Branstetter and Memark said it would take at least two weeks, but as many as six, to see whether a shelter in place order impacted the spread of the virus.
The order includes other measures, such as the suspension of the county’s competitive bid policy and, at the county manager’s discretion, any other policies that would “in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
The county’s water system is forbidden from terminating anyone’s services due to non-payment, and “the chairman hereby authorizes the provision of welfare benefits ... to meet COVID-19-related necessary expenses” for people who can’t meet those needs otherwise so long as matching federal or state funds are available.
“This (situation) is evolving, and we’ve been trying to respond to it in a way that allows us to maintain the life we always had,” Boyce said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Ladies and gentlemen, that way of life is over for awhile. And that’s what has to be acknowledged.”
(3) comments
“80% of us will get COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus." ???
I believe he meant eventually. He was referring to the concept of "herd immunity" when 80%+ of the population reaches an immunity to a particular virus/disease/etc.
80 percent is the highest figure I have heard yet. If they are going to close down businesses they need to give a couple of days warning.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.