The Cobb County Daylily Society held its annual Daylily Show on June 4 at the First Methodist Church on Whitlock Avenue near Marietta Square.

Attendees were able to peruse rows of colorful daylilies and admire the award-winning flowers.

Two panels of judges came from around Georgia to select the best daylilies entered in the show. Bill Waldrop won the award “Best in Show” for his Danielle Malesky daylily, a specific type of daylily.

At the event, participants could vote on the best daylily pictures in a photo contest, and there was a daylilies sale.

