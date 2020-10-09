Cobb County coronavirus cases are continuing a downward trend, according to data reported from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Friday, Cobb has reported just under 400 cases this week and is on track to have declining numbers for the sixth consecutive week.

Cobb COVID-19 cases.JPG
Deaths from COVID-19 are trending lower in recent weeks than during peaks in July and August. Last week, the county reported only three deaths, the lowest since the week of March 15. As of Friday, 437 people from Cobb have died of the virus, eight of whom have died in the last six days.

Cobb COVID-19 deaths.JPG
Friday, Cobb County School District reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 among staff and students at nine elementary schools. Each school had fewer than 10 cases, though the district did not give precise figures for cases at each school or indicate how many were students or staff. Marietta City Schools reported four active cases among staff at the district’s central office and three schools.

Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before, according to Georgia DPH.

Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday

Category 10/9 Change
Cases 20,367 +73
Hospitalizations 1,847 +5
Deaths 437 0

Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday

Category 10/9 Change
Cases 329,032 +1,695
Hospitalizations 29,510 +124
Deaths 7,348 +56

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

The Associated Press and Capitol Beat contributed to this report.

