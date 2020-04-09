In Cobb County, 653 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Thursday evening, and 32 have died, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
Wednesday evening, there were 601 cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths in Cobb.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Georgia has had a total of 10,885 cases, up from 10,189 Wednesday evening. The health department reports 412 people statewide have died of the virus. Wednesday, that number was 369.
In Cobb, 4.9% of the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died, per the DPH’s latest report. Statewide, the death rate is about 3.8%.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 1,336 cases and 48 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,042 cases and 66 deaths, and DeKalb County at 766 cases and 13 deaths.
Twenty four of the 32 Cobb individuals who died of infection from the coronavirus were confirmed to have an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians with underlying conditions who died include:
♦ A 33-year-old man
♦ A 36-year-old man
♦ A 51-year-old man
♦ A 63-year-old woman
♦ A 65-year-old man
♦ A 66-year-old man
♦ A 67-year-old woman
♦ A 67-year-old man
♦ A 68-year-old man
♦ A 71-year-old man
♦ A 71-year-old man
♦ A 73-year-old man
♦ A 75-year-old man
♦ A 75-year-old man
♦ A 75-year-old woman
♦ A 76-year-old man
♦ A 77-year-old man
♦ An 82-year-old man
♦ An 82-year-old man
♦ An 85-year-old woman
♦ An 87-year-old woman
♦ An 87-year-old man
♦ A 93-year-old man
♦ A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians without underlying health conditions who died include:
♦ A 29-year-old man
♦ A 56-year-old man
♦ A 67-year-old man
♦ An 82-year-old woman
♦ A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
♦A 75-year-old man
♦An 81-year-old woman
♦An 86-year-old man
Of Georgians who have tested positive for the virus, 2,298 have been hospitalized, or 21.1% of confirmed cases.
Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
A total of 41,085 tests have been administered in Georgia, and 26.5% of those tests have had positive results.
As of Thursday, there are 427,460 reported cases in the United States and 14,696 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 confirmed cases (10,885) and deaths (412) by county:
Fulton 1,336, 48
Dougherty 1,042, 66
DeKalb 766, 13
Cobb 653, 32
Gwinnett 618, 17
Clayton 298, 11
Hall 247, 0
Henry 233, 3
Lee 217, 15
Bartow 203, 15
Carroll 195, 5
Sumter 194, 9
Cherokee 167, 6
Douglas 134, 5
Chatham 131, 4
Mitchell 118, 13
Muscogee 118, 3
Forsyth 109, 2
Houston 108, 7
Early 105, 5
Floyd 100, 5
Terrell 98, 10
Randolph 95, 4
Fayette 93, 4
Richmond 89, 4
Coweta 87, 2
Rockdale 85, 2
Clarke 82, 10
Colquitt 79, 5
Thomas 72, 3
Newton 70, 3
Worth 70, 4
Paulding 69, 2
Crisp 60, 0
Spalding 60, 4
Columbia 58, 0
Bibb 56, 1
Tift 55, 1
Troup 54, 3
Lowndes 53, 1
Coffee 50, 2
Barrow 48, 3
Ware 45, 4
Upson 42, 0
Pierce 40, 1
Calhoun 37, 2
Dooly 35, 1
Oconee 34, 1
Baldwin 32, 1
Walton 32, 2
Glynn 31, 0
Bryan 28, 2
Gordon 27, 3
Laurens 27, 0
Jackson 26, 1
Butts 25, 0
Decatur 25, 0
Turner 25, 0
Dawson 24, 1
Greene 24, 1
Polk 22, 0
Burke 21, 1
Washington 21, 0
Whitfield 21, 3
Peach 20, 2
Camden 19, 0
Effingham 19, 1
Mcduffie 18, 2
Meriwether 18, 0
Brooks 17, 1
Harris 17, 1
Macon 16, 0
Bulloch 15, 0
Clay 15, 1
Haralson 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Stephens 15, 0
Johnson 14, 1
Liberty 14, 0
Bacon 13, 0
Grady 13, 0
Morgan 13, 0
Seminole 13, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Murray 12, 0
Pike 12, 0
Baker 11, 2
Habersham 11, 0
Irwin 11, 0
Schley 11, 1
Toombs 11, 1
White 11, 0
Catoosa 10, 0
Madison 10, 1
Pickens 10, 2
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jones 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Miller 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Jenkins 8, 1
Marion 8, 0
Talbot 8, 1
Wilkinson 8, 0
Appling 7, 0
Ben Hill 7, 0
Emanuel 7, 0
Telfair 7, 0
Berrien 6, 0
Brantley 6, 1
Cook 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Lincoln 6, 0
Rabun 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Banks 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Oglethorpe 5, 1
Putnam 5, 0
Screven 5, 0
Taylor 5, 2
Union 5, 1
Wilcox 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Gilmer 4, 0
Jefferson 4, 1
Quitman 4, 0
Stewart 4, 0
Walker 4, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Wayne 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 951, 8
