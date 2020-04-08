Cobb has had a total of 601 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from 566 cases Tuesday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Twenty nine people from Cobb County have died of the virus — no new deaths were reported after Tuesday evening.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the DPH reports 10,189 cases in Georgia, up from 9,156 cases Tuesday evening. Statewide, 369 people have died, up from 348 Tuesday evening.
In Georgia, 2,082 people, or about a fifth of those with COVID-19 infections have been hospitalized. The health department does not report hospitalizations by county, nor does it report how many people have recovered.
In Cobb, 4.8% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting as of Wednesday evening. For Georgia, the reported death rate is 3.6%.
Twenty one men and eight women in Cobb have died due to the virus. All but seven were confirmed to have an underlying health issue.
The people from Cobb who have died include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 66-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 81-year-old woman unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 93-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 97-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
A total of 38,787 tests have been administered in Georgia, about 26.3% of which have had positive results.
As of Wednesday, there are 395,011 reported cases in the United States and 12,754 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (10,189) and deaths (369) by county:
Fulton 1,269 , 42
Dougherty 1,003, 62
DeKalb 735, 12
Cobb 601, 29
Gwinnett 589, 18
Clayton 296, 11
Hall 234, 0
Henry 217, 3
Lee 213, 14
Bartow 195, 12
Carroll 185, 4
Sumter 181, 5
Cherokee 157, 6
Chatham 124, 4
Douglas 124, 5
Mitchell 116, 11
Forsyth 101, 2
Houston 99, 7
Floyd 97, 3
Early 96, 5
Terrell 96, 9
Muscogee 94, 2
Randolph 86, 3
Rockdale 86, 2
Fayette 85, 4
Colquitt 82, 5
Clarke 81, 9
Coweta 81, 2
Richmond 80, 3
Newton 67, 3
Paulding 67, 1
Worth 65, 3
Thomas 58, 2
Spalding 56, 4
Crisp 54, 0
Tift 52, 1
Bibb 51, 1
Columbia 50, 0
Lowndes 49, 1
Troup 49, 3
Barrow 46, 3
Coffee 46, 2
Ware 43, 3
Pierce 39, 1
Upson 37, 0
Calhoun 35, 2
Oconee 33, 1
Glynn 32, 0
Baldwin 30, 1
Dooly 28, 1
Laurens 27, 0
Walton 27, 2
Gordon 26, 3
Bryan 25, 2
Dawson 23, 1
Greene 23, 1
Jackson 23, 1
Butts 22, 0
Decatur 22, 0
Polk 22, 0
Turner 22, 0
Whitfield 21, 3
Burke 19, 0
Camden 19, 0
Effingham 19, 1
Peach 19, 2
Meriwether 18, 0
Mcduffie 17, 1
Washington 17, 0
Brooks 16, 1
Haralson 15, 0
Harris 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Stephens 15, 0
Liberty 14, 0
Bacon 13, 0
Clay 13, 1
Johnson 13, 0
Bulloch 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Morgan 12, 0
Murray 12, 0
Seminole 12, 0
Irwin 11, 0
Macon 11, 0
White 11, 0
Miller 10, 0
Pickens 10, 2
Pike 10, 0
Russell 10, 0
Schley 10, 1
Baker 9, 2
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Madison 9, 1
Pulaski 9, 0
Catoosa 8, 0
Grady 8, 0
Habersham 8, 0
Toombs 8, 1
Wilkinson 8, 0
Appling 7, 0
Jenkins 7, 1
Jones 7, 0
Marion 7, 0
Talbot 7, 1
Warren 7, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Lincoln 6, 0
Rabun 6, 0
Telfair 6, 0
Brantley 5, 1
Emanuel 5, 0
Jasper 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Taylor 5, 2
Union 5, 0
Wilkes 5, 0
Atkinson 4, 0
Banks 4, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Candler 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Cook 4, 0
Gilmer 4, 0
Jefferson 4, 0
Quitman 4, 0
Screven 4, 0
Stewart 4, 0
Walker 4, 0
Wayne 4, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Oglethorpe 2, 1
Towns 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Edgefield 1, 0
Hancock 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Tallapoosa 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 812, 6
