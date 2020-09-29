In Cobb County, the coronavirus’ “second wave” peaked in August. In the first week of August, the number of positive tests in Cobb peaked at 1,900; the following week 30 county residents died.
But by the beginning of September, both cases and deaths had more than halved. And those numbers have fallen steadily since.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Health reported a mere 25 new cases of the virus among county residents. That's the lowest number of new daily cases since June 29 when 23 cases were recorded. Despite a slight uptick Tuesday, with 58 people testing positive, the county is on track for another week of decline.
“We are very encouraged about the decline in both the 14-day case rate and the positivity rate in Cobb County over the past several weeks,” Cobb-Douglas Public Health Deputy Director Lisa Crossman said through a spokesperson. “As of September 29, we have 112 cases per 100,000 residents and a 3.9% positivity rate for our most recent 14-day range. It appears that we did not experience the post-Labor Day spike that we saw over the previous summer holidays. All of these signs are extremely encouraging and we thank Cobb residents for all that they are doing to get ahead of this virus.”
But the county still isn’t out of the woods, Crossman cautioned.
“We are still in the HIGH Spread zone (i.e., 100+ cases/100,000 residents) and ask residents to continue to ‘Watch Your Distance, Wear Your Mask and Wash Your Hands’ when out in public,” she said. “As more children go back to school and as the temperatures drop and during the holidays, there is certainly the risk that these numbers could increase due to more gatherings occurring inside and people being closer together. We’ve made so much progress this past month that we want to encourage residents to continue to follow the 3Ws so that we don’t backslide. Additionally, we encourage all residents to get their flu shot so that we reduce the risk of additional respiratory illness.”
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|9/29
|Change
|Cases
|19634
|+58
|Hospitalizations
|1764
|+3
|Deaths
|427
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|9/29
|Change
|Cases
|316,306
|+1,081
|Hospitalizations
|28,339
|+142
|Deaths
|6,994
|+34
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
