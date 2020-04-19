As of Sunday evening, the number of cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County was 1,146 — up 21 from Saturday — according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-four people from Cobb County had died due to the virus, three more than were reported Saturday.
All but 11 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there had been 18,157 cases and 681 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Cobb Countians who had died of COVID-19 represented 4.7% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate was reported at 3.8%.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,131 cases and 75 deaths; DeKalb with 1,471 cases and 24 deaths and Dougherty with 1,338 cases and 89 deaths.
Nearly a fifth of the state’s confirmed cases, or 3,426, had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases were individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of Sunday evening, 864 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Sunday, there had been 720,630 confirmed cases and 37,202 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (18,157) and deaths (681) by county:
Fulton 2,131, 75
Dekalb 1,471, 24
Dougherty 1,338, 89
Cobb 1,146, 54
Gwinnett 1,123, 38
Hall 623, 6
Clayton 520, 17
Henry 370, 7
Sumter 332, 14
Cherokee 300, 8
Carroll 282, 9
Richmond 264, 10
Lee 262, 15
Bartow 250, 22
Douglas 233, 6
Muscogee 220, 4
Forsyth 201, 7
Bibb 199, 1
Chatham 178, 5
Upson 173, 8
Houston 166, 10
Coweta 164, 3
Early 164, 8
Mitchell 144, 19
Randolph 144, 13
Fayette 139, 5
Paulding 135, 7
Terrell 131, 14
Newton 130, 3
Rockdale 130, 6
Spalding 128, 7
Colquitt 123, 5
Floyd 122, 8
Crisp 118, 2
Baldwin 112, 3
Clarke 109, 13
Worth 102, 4
Columbia 101, 1
Lowndes 95, 3
Tift 91, 3
Barrow 90, 3
Troup 89, 4
Ware 86, 6
Coffee 79, 4
Habersham 74, 2
Dooly 70, 5
Gordon 64, 5
Walton 60, 3
Calhoun 58, 2
Turner 58, 2
Decatur 55, 1
Thomas 53, 10
Pierce 51, 2
Butts 50, 0
Macon 50, 0
Oconee 50, 0
Glynn 49, 0
Jackson 48, 1
Burke 47, 2
Dawson 44, 1
Wilcox 44, 4
Greene 43, 1
Laurens 43, 1
Whitfield 43, 3
Harris 42, 2
Meriwether 42, 0
Mcduffie 37, 2
Stephens 35, 1
Bryan 33, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Oglethorpe 33, 2
Pike 33, 1
Liberty 32, 0
Peach 32, 2
Polk 30, 0
Bulloch 28, 1
Camden 28, 0
Marion 28, 1
Effingham 26, 1
Lamar 25, 0
Washington 25, 1
Brooks 23, 5
Lumpkin 23, 0
Putnam 22, 1
Morgan 21, 0
Appling 20, 0
Catoosa 20, 0
Clay 20, 2
Haralson 20, 1
Miller 20, 0
Seminole 20, 2
Toombs 20, 2
White 20, 0
Wilkinson 20, 1
Brantley 19, 2
Dodge 19, 0
Bacon 18, 1
Grady 18, 1
Murray 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Pulaski 18, 1
Wilkes 18, 0
Baker 17, 2
Jasper 17, 0
Jones 17, 0
Fannin 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Talbot 16, 1
Ben Hill 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Stewart 15, 0
Walker 15, 0
Banks 14, 0
Madison 14, 1
Telfair 14, 0
Union 14, 1
Crawford 13, 0
Emanuel 13, 0
Towns 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Gilmer 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Taylor 11, 2
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Candler 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Hancock 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Charlton 6, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Hart 6, 0
Jeff Davis 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Atkinson 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 255, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 864, 7
