As of midday Sunday, the number of cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County is 1,125, up 21 from Saturday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-one people from Cobb County have died due to the virus, which has remained unchanged since Thursday. All but 10 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 18,301 cases and 687 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Cobb Countians who have died of COVID-19 represent 4.5% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate is reported at 3.8%.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,110 cases and 75 deaths; DeKalb with 1,452 cases and 24 deaths and Dougherty with 1,422 cases and 94 deaths.
Nearly a fifth of the state’s confirmed cases, or 3,464, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of midday Sunday, 868 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Saturday, in the United States there have been 690,714 confirmed cases and 35,443 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Sunday was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (18,301) and deaths (687) by county:
Fulton 2,110, 75
Dekalb 1,452, 24
Dougherty 1,422, 94
Cobb 1,125, 51
Gwinnett 1,099, 38
Hall 621, 6
Clayton 519, 17
Henry 367, 7
Sumter 332, 14
Cherokee 293, 8
Carroll 281, 9
Lee 272, 15
Richmond 264, 10
Bartow 248, 22
Douglas 230, 6
Muscogee 219, 4
Mitchell 213, 23
Forsyth 200, 7
Bibb 199, 1
Chatham 179, 5
Upson 170, 8
Early 169, 8
Houston 166, 10
Coweta 161, 3
Terrell 148, 14
Randolph 141, 13
Fayette 139, 5
Paulding 133, 7
Newton 128, 3
Rockdale 128, 6
Spalding 128, 7
Thomas 127, 13
Colquitt 122, 5
Floyd 122, 8
Worth 121, 4
Crisp 118, 2
Baldwin 110, 2
Clarke 108, 13
Columbia 101, 1
Lowndes 95, 3
Barrow 90, 3
Troup 87, 4
Tift 86, 3
Ware 85, 6
Coffee 79, 4
Habersham 74, 2
Dooly 70, 4
Gordon 64, 5
Decatur 61, 1
Walton 60, 3
Calhoun 57, 2
Turner 56, 2
Pierce 51, 2
Oconee 50, 0
Glynn 49, 0
Macon 49, 0
Jackson 48, 1
Burke 47, 2
Dawson 44, 1
Butts 43, 0
Greene 43, 1
Laurens 43, 1
Whitfield 43, 3
Wilcox 43, 3
Meriwether 42, 0
Harris 39, 2
Mcduffie 37, 2
Stephens 35, 1
Bryan 33, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Liberty 32, 0
Oglethorpe 32, 2
Peach 32, 2
Pike 32, 1
Grady 31, 1
Polk 30, 0
Camden 28, 0
Marion 28, 1
Bulloch 27, 1
Effingham 26, 1
Lamar 25, 0
Washington 25, 1
Brooks 23, 5
Lumpkin 23, 0
Miller 22, 0
Morgan 21, 0
Putnam 21, 1
Seminole 21, 2
Appling 20, 0
Clay 20, 2
Haralson 20, 1
Toombs 20, 2
White 20, 0
Wilkinson 20, 1
Catoosa 19, 0
Dodge 19, 0
Bacon 18, 1
Brantley 18, 2
Murray 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Baker 17, 2
Jasper 17, 0
Jones 17, 0
Wilkes 17, 0
Fannin 16, 0
Pulaski 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Talbot 16, 1
Ben Hill 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Stewart 15, 0
Walker 15, 0
Banks 14, 0
Madison 14, 1
Telfair 14, 0
Union 14, 1
Crawford 13, 0
Towns 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Emanuel 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Gilmer 11, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Taylor 11, 2
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Heard 8, 1
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Hancock 7, 0
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Charlton 6, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Hart 6, 0
Jeff Davis 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Atkinson 5, 0
Candler 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 254, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 868, 7
