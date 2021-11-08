On Monday, the Cobb Board of Elections certified the results of last week’s municipal elections and sales tax referendum.
The unanimous vote officially ushers in a slate of new local representatives in Cobb County cities and returns a number of incumbents to their seats.
Last Tuesday’s elections saw just over 50,000 voters cast a ballot, giving Cobb a total turnout of 9.47%, according to Elections Director Janine Eveler.
The small turnout means that even in one of the county’s closest races, the results won’t be recounted. For example, Powder Springs’ Ward 3 City Council race saw challenger Dwayne Green defeat incumbent Nancy Farmer by just six votes. But state law requires a margin of 0.5% or less to request a recount, Eveler said, and the six votes exceeded that margin in a race with 510 voters.
Briefing the board, Eveler noted that this was the first election in which poll workers were required to note wait times at their respective precincts under a new state law.
While around a quarter of precincts did not comply, of those which did, most recorded wait times between zero and three minutes. The longest recorded wait time was 11 minutes at Birney Elementary School.
Eight polling locations opened late last week, which Eveler attributed largely to “inexperienced poll workers.” That continues to be an issue for the department, she added, with high turnover among poll workers — 45 poll managers this cycle were first-time workers.
Residents who turned out for the public comment portion of the meeting praised the board and the elections department for a smooth election cycle. Persistent calls, however, were issued for the board to adopt hand-marked paper ballots for the Nov. 30 runoff between Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland and challenger Carlyle Kent. Critics also called for ditching the Dominion touch-screen system.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs joined others in saying the large screens on the Dominion machines violated the right to a secret ballot.
“At this time, if someone is voting and I am within view of that screen, which is their ballot, I can be charged with a felony according to Senate Bill 202,” Grubbs said, referencing Georgia’s new election law. “If that doesn't scream voter suppression, I don't know what does.”
Gregg Litchfield, the board's attorney, said that the use of paper ballots in the runoff would not be permitted under state law and the terms of the state's contract with Dominion.
Eveler, responding to a question from board member Pat Gartland, said the privacy barriers the county had used on previous machines did not work with the new machines, but that the department was exploring solutions for improving voter privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.