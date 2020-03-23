Updated 7:22 p.m. Tuesday: The number of confirmed cases of infection from the coronavirus has jumped up to 800 in Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Cobb County has 79 cases, up from 67 Sunday, and five deaths.
Georgia DPH reported 26 people in the state with COVID-19 have died. Five of those deaths were individuals from Cobb County:
- a 56-year old male
- a male and female both aged 67
- a 77-year-old male and
- an 85-year old female
The state's total number of people with the virus is 180 more than Sunday, when Georgia had 620 reported confirmed cases. In its report Monday, the department notes that the increase is partially due to improved electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories.
There have been 5,069 reported tests in the state, about 16% of which had positive results. Of the Georgia tests, 75% were analyzed in a commercial lab, and a quarter were at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.
The majority of the cases in Georgia, 59%, are people between the ages of 18 and 59, while those over 60 make up another 36%. Four percent of cases were in people whose age was not specified. Just one percent has been 17 years old or younger. The cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients.
In the United States, there are 33,404 confirmed cases, and 400 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily report released Monday afternoon.
COVID-19 Georgia cases by county:
Fulton: 152
Cobb: 79
Dekalb: 74
Dougherty: 69
Bartow: 61
Gwinnett: 35
Cherokee: 24
Carroll: 21
Clayton: 19
Lee: 19
Clarke: 14
Fayette: 11
Richmond: 11
Floyd: 10
Hall: 10
Coweta: 9
Henry: 9
Lowndes: 8
Douglas: 7
Forsyth: 7
Gordon: 6
Paulding: 5
Rockdale: 5
Chatham: 4
Glynn: 4
Newton: 4
Polk: 4
Spalding: 4
Troup: 4
Columbia: 3
Lamar: 3
Oconee: 3
Peach: 3
Pickens: 3
Worth: 3
Baldwin: 2
Bibb: 2
Butts: 2
Early: 2
Effingham: 2
Laurens: 2
Lumpkin: 2
Muscogee: 2
Sumter: 2
Terrell: 2
Tift: 2
Whitfield: 2
Barrow: 1
Burke: 1
Catoosa: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Clinch: 1
Coffee: 1
Dawson: 1
Harris: 1
Heard: 1
Houston: 1
Liberty: 1
Lincoln: 1
Madison: 1
Miller: 1
Monroe: 1
Morgan: 1
Pierce: 1
Randolph: 1
Tattnall: 1
Turner: 1
Twiggs: 1
Washington:1
Unknown: 46
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates a status report twice daily, at noon and at 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. The CDC updates its report of U.S. cases at noon Mondays through Fridays at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html.
