MARIETTA — Over the low hum of scanners and chatter between election workers, the slow and steady work of democracy continued Tuesday at Jim Miller Park.
For the third time, Cobb County elections officials are reviewing ballots from the 2020 general election as tabulation for Georgia’s presidential recount began Tuesday.
Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler oversaw about 50 election workers on Tuesday afternoon as Democratic and Republican observers looked on. Election workers started the day with a “test deck” of 100 ballots to ensure the scanners were properly calibrated. All of the scanners passed that test. Workers then began scanning ballots from precincts on Election Day.
The recount comes after last week’s audit — a routine, hand-counted tally of ballots against the official machine tally — affirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden won the state of Georgia.
The recount differs from the audit in a few key ways. State law requires that one race per election cycle, chosen by the secretary of state, be audited by hand. That process located an additional 5,262 ballots statewide, narrowing President DonaldTrump’s margin of defeat by 496 votes.
In Cobb County, there was a difference of less than 1% between the hand-counted audit and the original reporting.
“Because it’s a hand count, there’s always human error,” Eveler said.
This time, the recount is being performed at the request of the Trump campaign. Under state law, a trailing candidate may request a recount of their race when the margin of victory is 0.5% or less. Ballots will be re-scanned by the machines themselves, as opposed to the hand tabulation previously conducted.
On Tuesday afternoon, a video began circulating on social media that showed a “Shred-it” truck parked outside of a Cobb County government building on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. Lin Wood, an attorney for the Trump campaign, shared the video on Twitter and alleged that the truck was destroying ballots in order to subvert the president.
A spokesperson for the county said that no election-related documents were being shredded. He noted that numerous county offices are housed in the Whitlock Avenue building, saying, “the document disposal company was at the building as part of a regularly-scheduled visit to the Cobb Tax Commissioner’s office. No items from Cobb Elections were involved.”
Eveler said she could not provide an update on the number of ballots tabulated so far, but anticipated that the recount would be complete by Wednesday, Dec. 2.
