The Cobb County 4-H will have a rabies vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UGA Extension Cobb County Office, 678 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Shots will be given by a licensed veterinarian for $10. The clinic will raise funds for summer camp and conference scholarships for children.
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 770-528-4070.
