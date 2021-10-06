The Georgia Department of Public Health said that COVID-19 case numbers reported Wednesday were artificially low due to "a technical issue with processing electronic lab reports overnight."
"The issue has been resolved by the data team, however tomorrow’s (Thursday's) case counts will be elevated to incorporate the numbers not included in today’s cases," the state DPH said.
Given this issue, the MDJ is not reporting today's case numbers, but will instead report the two-day case total tomorrow.
The reported numbers for hospitalizations and deaths, however, were not affected by this issue and are accurate, the state DPH said.
It was another deadly day in Cobb, then, as the effects of the delta variant-surge continue to claim lives. Even as cases decline, the death rate has risen over the past two weeks, from an average of 3.1 deaths per day to an average of 5.3 deaths per day.
Statewide, there has been more than 100 deaths per day since Sept. 17 (excluding weekends — DPH only reports COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday).
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
10/06/21
Change
Cases
N/A
N/A
Hospitalizations
3,944
+6
Deaths
1,204
+8
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
Category
10/06/21
Change
Cases
N/A
N/A
Hospitalizations
82,092
+207
Deaths
23,077
+157
As of Wednesday, Wellstar Health System had 339 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 86% of them unvaccinated. The system had 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 91% of them unvaccinated, and 67 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 90% of them unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.