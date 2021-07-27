A Cobb Schools counselor and outspoken critic of the district’s handling of racial issues has resigned in what she said is a protest of the school board's ban on the teaching of critical race theory.
Jennifer Susko, formerly a counselor at Mableton Elementary School, turned in a letter of resignation Monday, according to District spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
"As is the case with all contracted employees, HR is completing the formal process and she is expected to continue her job responsibilities until a highly qualified replacement can be hired," Kiel said in an emailed statement. "Cobb teachers are back in classrooms this week and we are focused on teaching and learning as students return on August 2nd.”
In her resignation letter, Susko took aim at the school board adoption of a resolution banning the teachings of critical race theory last month. Critical race theory is an academic concept that asserts racism is not just an individual prejudice but also systemic in America’s legal systems and institutions.
The Cobb school board adopted its resolution along party lines. The four Cobb school board Republicans — Chair Randy Scamihorn, Vice Chair David Banks and members David Chastain and Brad Wheeler — voted to pass the resolution, while the three Democrats — Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins — abstained.
Susko organized a rally supporting the basic teachings of critical race theory during that meeting. The June event was described as being one for "antiracism and for teachers being permitted to teach accurate U.S. history."
In her resignation, Susko said the ban means the district can now penalize her for “examining and addressing issues that directly harm my students.”
She said before the ban, she’d received “only excellent evaluations,” including national awards and recognition, which have left the district “unable to penalize me professionally to date.”
“It has been made very clear that I will be watched closely and disciplined for adhering to my ethical obligations and for implementing an anti-racist framework,” Susko wrote. “Such intimidation and threats against my vocation and livelihood are toxic. I cannot spend the entire school year justifying my integrity and performance at the expense of serving my students.”
Since the district’s ban, she also said she’d been the target of “bullying, harassment and defamation of character.”
Susko said her personal information had been posted online, prompting recommendations from community and colleagues that she install a security system at her home.
“Fear and political allegiance have created this dangerous environment,” she said. “It threatens my safety and my ability to provide my students with what they are due.”
Susko also noted that her beliefs and aforementioned ethical obligations were not hers alone. She pointed to guidance from the American School Counselor Association, which includes a summary of the organization’s position on topics of race:
“School counselors work toward cultural competence and engage in anti-racist actions by advocating to change racist policies, procedures, practices, guidelines and laws contributing to inequities in students’ academic, career and social/emotional development.”
The ASCA’s guidance says racism “remains a part of society in the United States and exists throughout all of our institutions,” leading to inequities in the education system.
“To actively dismantle racist policies, procedures and practices within education, school counselors must embrace their ethical responsibilities within roles as social justice advocates, leaders and change agents to ensure all students, specifically students from racially diverse backgrounds, develop in healthy and successful ways in their academic, career and social/emotional development.”
Susko closed her letter saying she would continue her advocacy although she could “no longer remain in my job under present leadership without either compromising my values to use a harmful and dishonest approach or being fired swiftly for doing what’s right."
“Therefore, as a post 6 resident (and taxpayer!) who is no longer constrained by the suppression and censorship inflicted on employees, I will speak out even more candidly against racism in schools, campaign to flip folks out of school board seats who do not deserve to be there, and organize with Black and brown families as long as they ask me to in their efforts to be heard.”
Susko’s letter also accuses Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, as well as Scamihorn and Banks, of failing to address racial issues and inequities in the district.
Ragsdale told the MDJ he “cannot discuss personnel issues," while Scamihorn and Banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
