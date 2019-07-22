Cobb County could play a major role in a federal case against opioid manufacturers and move forward on raises for those who investigate local cases as part of two issues coming before commissioners Tuesday.
In the former matter, commissioners will consider allowing Cobb to serve as one of 51 class representatives in a federal lawsuit against companies that make and distribute opioids.
“That’s huge, if you think about the fact that there’s well over 1,500 participants now, and any settlement that comes out of it will be nationwide,” said Commissioner Bob Ott, who along with the county attorney will serve as representatives of Cobb in the negotiating class.
Cobb is likely to be one of three Georgia governments in the negotiation class, which will vote on any settlement proposal that comes as a result of the federal suit. Also among the more than four dozen representatives are the City of Atlanta and Fannin County, Georgia, along with the cities of Chicago and Los Angeles.
The county’s involvement in the case comes as a result of a suit filed last year in the U.S. District Court, in which Cobb contends that numerous pharmaceutical companies, from Purdue Pharma to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and companies that provide pharmacy services such as Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens and RiteAid, are responsible for “economic damages” against the county related to the opioid crisis. Nearly three dozen defendants were named in the suit.
The county’s suit was transferred into a multi-jurisdictional case in the federal court system in the Northern District of Ohio after the county was approached to join with other governments.
In a memo to County Manager Rob Hosack, County Attorney Deborah Dance wrote that the judge in the case has claims filed more than 1,430 plaintiffs.
“The County’s participation (in) this litigation can pave the way for bringing critical resources into our community, which can help eradicate the opioid epidemic, stop it from growing and prevent it from happening again,” Dance wrote.
In Cobb, accidental deaths due to opioids decreased in 2018 to 82 as compared to the previous year’s 121, according to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s 2018 annual report released in June.
INVESTIGATOR RAISES TO RETURN FOR CONSIDERATION
Commissioners are also set to consider a one-time $1,475 payment for investigators working for District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Solicitor General Barry Morgan, which would be paid for by $41,300 out of the general fund. The board had been set to consider the measure earlier this month, but the matter was ultimately tabled by Chairman Mike Boyce after some resistance from Commissioners Keli Gambrill and Lisa Cupid, who raised issues of pay for other public safety staff.
Holmes and Morgan are asking for the payment for each of the 28 sworn investigators in their two departments — 22 in Holmes’ office and six in Morgan’s -- following the commission’s May 28 approval of the merit-based payments for Cobb police and sheriff’s deputies. The police and sheriff payments were an effort by the county to address claims of lagging public safety pay compared to other metro Atlanta governments.
“These are officers that we clearly overlooked in the initial discussion about increased compensation for public safety officials,” Boyce said of the investigators in Holmes’ and Morgan’s respective offices. “It’s been brought to our attention that these are certified officers, and by definition of what it is we’re trying to do, they should be included. If I didn’t believe that the agenda items were something that would receive a measure of support of the board -- at least with three votes -- I don’t think we would put it on the agenda.”
The opioid and investigator bonus measures are set to be voted on some time following the commissioners’ consideration Tuesday night of Chairman Mike Boyce’s proposed fiscal 2020 budget and accompanying millage rate.
The entire budget totals $998.9 million — an increase of 3.4% or $32.8 million over the county’s fiscal 2019 budget. The general fund, which serves as the primary operating fund of the county, is being proposed at $475.7 million — an increase of about 4.7% or $21.5 million more than fiscal 2019.
Boyce’s budget is based on maintaining the county’s general fund millage of 8.46 mills, which exceeds the “rollback” millage rate, or the tax rate the county would have to levy in order to collect the same amount of revenue as it did the previous year.
Public hearings on the budget and millage rate will be held prior to commissioners’ votes on each matter. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Cobb Government Building.
