MARIETTA — After getting approval for $70 million in bonds and a tax abatement in May, an Atlanta-based real estate firm will await Tuesday Cobb commissioners’ decision on $353,000 in county incentives for a new hotel in Cumberland.
The hotel, which is being eyed for a 1-acre parcel near the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, is being pursued by Noble Investment Group and would be dual-branded under two Hilton hotel brands: Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites. The $76.2 million project represents an estimated capital investment of about $63.5 million, along with $6.2 million in land and $6.5 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to county documents.
Principals behind the project are asking the county for incentives through Cobb’s Economic Incentive Ordinance valued at $353,281, which if approved would see the project’s permit fee capped at $5,000 for the building construction, which would ordinarily cost $358,281. The fee is normally calculated at $6.25 per $1,000 of construction value, according to Michael Hughes, economic development manager for Cobb County.
“It’s what’s actually provided in this particular incentive program, which is called the Targeted Industries Incentive Program,” Hughes said. “We do a fiscal impact analysis using a product that the Georgia Tech Economic Development Institute has developed -- we assess the cost of providing services plus the benefits from the development to arrive at what’s called a fiscal impact number.”
The hotel project is expected to have a $1.5 million net fiscal benefit for the county over a 10-year period, which Hughes says exceeds the county’s $250,000 minimum to receive the incentive. It also surpasses the 25 minimum number of jobs required to be created, as the project anticipates 70 full-time positions in all.
The property on which the hotel is planned is owned by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority, which also owns and operates CEPAC and the Cobb Galleria. As a governmental entity, the Exhibit Hall Authority does not pay property taxes on the one acre tract where the hotel is planned.
County commissioners approved in February a site plan amendment sought by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority to make way for the hotel.
The county fee waiver is one form of tax or fee incentives offered by local government bodies in Cobb. Another is set to come from government agency, as the Development Authority of Cobb County in May approved for the project $70 million in bonds and a tax abatement.
Development Authority board members in May were told the hotel would have a total of 261 rooms across 11 floors and will include 5,600 square feet of event and meeting space, a restaurant and a rooftop bar that will be open to the public, the MDJ previously reported.
Those hotel rooms are needed, said Commissioner Bob Ott, whose district includes the Cumberland area.
“There is definitely a shortage, and over there the Galleria Authority is working to expand their convention space, and so having a hotel over there is a good move,” Ott said Monday, adding that he is in favor of the incentives.
“This particular applicant meets those criteria and a fiscal impact study was done as requested by some of the board members. The board put in a program, these folks meet all the requirements, and that’s why I support it,” Ott said, “because we put it in there to attract just what these folks are.”
The Cobb Board of Commissioners meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Cobb Government Building.
