The state reports there are now 37 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cobb County, up from the 28 announced yesterday.
Statewide, Georgia's health department reports the number of positive cases has surged to 287.
As of noon Thursday, the U.S. had a total of 10,442 confirmed cases — up 3,000 from Wednesday's count — and 150 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of deaths statewide more than doubled overnight.
After Emory Healthcare announced the death of someone it have been treating for the coronavirus Wednesday night, there were four documented deaths in the state.
When the state Department of Public Health released its daily count shortly before noon Thursday, that number rose to 10, putting the death rate at over 3%.
The first victim was a 67-year-old Cobb resident being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany confirmed Wednesday that two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus had died. The individuals, a 42-year-old woman and a 69-year-old-woman, each had existing medical conditions, in addition to testing positive for COVID-19, the state health department said.
As of Thursday, 53% of those infected have been male and 46% have been female in Georgia. Only 1% have been 17 years old or younger. People between the ages of 18 and 59 comprise 46% of confirmed cases, while those over 60 make up another 35%. Some 18% of cases were in people whose age was not specified.
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (150)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in United States (10,442)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (10)
Cobb County: 1
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (287)
Fulton: 66
Cobb: 37
Bartow: 26
DeKalb: 22
Dougherty: 20
Cherokee: 16
Gwinnett: 12
Fayette: 9
Clarke: 8
Lowndes: 6
Floyd: 6
Clayton: 6
Hall: 5
Gordon: 4
Lee: 3
Coweta: 3
Paulding: 3
Newton: 3
Forsyth: 3
Henry: 3
Early: 2
Flynn: 2
Laurens: 2
Richmond: 2
Troup: 2
Rockdale: 1
Houston: 1
Charlton: 1
Whitfield: 1
Polk: 1
Columbia: 1
Barrow: 1
Bibb: 1
Peach: 1
Muscogee: 1
Unknown: 6
Note that with the greatly increased number of tests being conducted, it was expected that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 would increase, and continue to increase for the next few days. MY understanding is that this should not be alarming.
MDJ: Please do some reporting on this, and if accurate include a short paragraph about it in your future stories and lists of COVID-19 cases in Cobb and Georgia.
