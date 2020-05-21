Cobb County has had 2,625 cases of the new coronavirus as of Thursday evening, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That’s a jump of 41 cases since Wednesday evening’s report.
A total of 138 county residents have died from the virus to date, per Thursday's data.
According to the state, Cobb remains fourth among Georgia counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton with 3,872, DeKalb with 3,038 and Gwinnett with 2,882. However, Thursday evening's data shows Cobb equaled Dougherty County with 138 deaths. Only Fulton County had more at 190.
Statewide, the number of cases is now 40,663, with 1,775 deaths, making Georgia’s death rate from the virus about 4.4%.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,551,095 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 93,061 people have died from the virus nationwide. The national death rate based on these figures is about 6%.
A reported 7,289 COVID-19 patients (18%) have been hospitalized statewide, including 619 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report. That equates to almost a quarter, or 23.64%, of all Cobb’s confirmed cases involving hospitalization.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 332 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.3% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died.
The state reports there have been 407,748 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is about 3.8% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
The Georgia DPH updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
