Cobb County has had 2,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and 107 residents have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There were 19 fewer cases and five fewer deaths in the county 24 hours prior, at midday Wednesday, per the state’s data.
According to the latest figures, published on the state health department’s website around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Georgia had 31,193 COVID-19 cases and 1,332 deaths.
Almost 5,800 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 509 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is about 253 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Roughly 5.3% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.2%.
The state reports there have been 217,303 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is roughly 2% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 3,259 cases and 135 deaths, DeKalb County at 2,385 cases and 61 deaths and Gwinnett County at 2,226 cases and 82 deaths, as of Thursday morning.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,193,813 people test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 70,802 people have died from the virus nationwide.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
