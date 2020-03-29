3-29 map.PNG
Cobb County's reported number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen to 222, according to the state Department of Public Health. Saturday evening, the number was 185.

As of noon Sunday, the DPH reports the state has a total of 2,651 cases, up from 2,446 Saturday. Cobb has had the fourth-highest number of cases in the state, after Fulton (407), DeKalb (272) and Dougherty (239) counties.

Nine people in Cobb have died of infection from COVID-19, public health officials report. In Georgia, there have been 80 deaths. A quarter of the individuals in the state who have tested positive, or 666 people, have been hospitalized.

