Cobb County's reported number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen to 228, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Saturday evening, the number was 185.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the DPH reported the state had a total of 2,683 cases, up from 2,446 Saturday. Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cases in the state, after Fulton (425), DeKalb (273) and Dougherty (247) counties.
Nine people in Cobb have died of infection from COVID-19, public health officials reported. In Georgia, there have been 80 deaths. A quarter of the individuals in the state who have tested positive, or 678 people, have been hospitalized.
The nine people in Cobb who have died from COVID-19 include:
• a 56-year old male,
• a 67-year-old male
• a 67-year-old male,
• a 67-year-old female,
• a 68-year-old male,
• a 77-year-old male,
• an 82-year-old male,
• an 85-year old female and
• a male whose age was not reported.
A total of 12,564 tests have been administered as of Sunday, according to the DPH. About 21% of those had positive results for COVID-19.
Most of the individuals who tested positive for the virus, 56%, were between the ages of 18 and 59. Thirty-five percent were 60 and older, and 1% was 17 or younger. Eight percent of cases were in people whose ages were not reported. The confirmed cases were nearly evenly split between male and female patients, though 3% were not reported as of Sunday evening.
As of Sunday, there were a total of 122,653 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 2,112 people have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases were reported in all 50 states and in five territories.
The CDC’s weekend reports are considered to be preliminary and will be confirmed with state and territorial health departments Monday.
Fulton 425 12
Dekalb 273 3
Dougherty 247 17
Cobb 228 9
Gwinnett 145 1
Bartow 119 1
Carroll 70 0
Cherokee 60 1
Clayton 59 1
Henry 56 2
Lee 43 6
Douglas 38 1
Clarke 35 2
Hall 33 0
Floyd 28 2
Forsyth 28 1
Fayette 27 3
Coweta 23 2
Paulding 23 0
Lowndes 20 1
Newton 18 0
Rockdale 18 1
Chatham 16 0
Early 16 1
Houston 15 1
Mitchell 15 0
Sumter 15 1
Bibb 14 0
Gordon 14 1
Tift 13 0
Columbia 12 0
Laurens 12 0
Richmond 12 0
Spalding 12 0
Oconee 11 0
Coffee 10 0
Polk 10 0
Terrell 10 2
Troup 10 1
Worth 10 1
Muscogee 9 0
Glynn 8 0
Whitfield 8 2
Bryan 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Barrow 6 1
Colquitt 6 0
Crisp 6 0
Peach 6 1
Butts 5 0
Meriwether 5 0
Pickens 5 1
Seminole 5 0
Upson 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Dawson 4 0
Decatur 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Miller 4 0
Walton 4 0
Calhoun 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Harris 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Liberty 3 0
Lincoln 3 0
Madison 3 0
Monroe 3 0
Murray 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Baldwin 2 0
Ben Hill 2 0
Camden 2 0
Franklin 2 0
Haralson 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Lamar 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Turner 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Washington 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Chattooga 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Dodge 1 0
Greene 1 0
Hart 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcduffie 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Taylor 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Wilkes 1 0
Unknown 226 2
*The first number is reported cases, the second number is deaths.
