Cobb County has 816 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Thirty-six people from Cobb County have died of the virus.
In Georgia, there have been 13,621 reported cases and 480 deaths from COVID-19.
Sunday evening, the department reported there were 726 cumulative cases and 35 deaths in Cobb County, and statewide there had been 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.
Last Monday, April 6, Cobb had 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, and statewide there were 7,558 cases and 294 deaths.
About 4.4% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.5%.
All but seven of the people from Cobb County who have died had an underlying health condition.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 75-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
The state reports 57,038 COVID-19 tests have been administered, 23.9% of which have had positive results.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 2,702 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of Monday evening, 496 of the cases and one death were non-Georgia residents.
As of Monday, in the United States there have been 554,849 total cases and 21,942 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia COVID-19 total cases (13,621) and deaths (480) by county:
Fulton 1,635, 52
Dougherty 1,245, 78
Dekalb 1,006, 15
Cobb 816, 36
Gwinnett 766, 24
Clayton 396, 12
Hall 319, 0
Henry 289, 4
Lee 255, 15
Sumter 251, 9
Carroll 229, 5
Bartow 223, 17
Cherokee 204, 7
Douglas 177, 5
Muscogee 167, 4
Richmond 156, 6
Chatham 154, 5
Mitchell 150, 16
Forsyth 143, 5
Houston 129, 8
Early 128, 6
Randolph 122, 6
Upson 122, 3
Coweta 121, 2
Floyd 118, 6
Terrell 118, 10
Fayette 106, 5
Rockdale 101, 4
Paulding 100, 4
Worth 96, 4
Newton 93, 3
Clarke 88, 12
Colquitt 88, 5
Crisp 79, 1
Spalding 78, 4
Thomas 78, 4
Bibb 73, 1
Columbia 71, 0
Lowndes 66, 2
Tift 66, 1
Troup 62, 3
Coffee 60, 3
Ware 58, 4
Barrow 57, 3
Baldwin 54, 2
Calhoun 53, 2
Dooly 51, 2
Pierce 45, 2
Walton 45, 2
Gordon 41, 3
Turner 40, 1
Decatur 39, 0
Oconee 39, 0
Glynn 38, 0
Laurens 35, 1
Dawson 32, 2
Bryan 30, 2
Butts 30, 0
Greene 30, 1
Jackson 29, 1
Macon 29, 0
Burke 28, 2
Mcduffie 28, 2
Whitfield 28, 3
Polk 25, 0
Peach 24, 2
Wilcox 24, 0
Effingham 23, 1
Meriwether 23, 0
Camden 22, 0
Harris 22, 1
Washington 22, 0
Johnson 20, 1
Liberty 20, 0
Stephens 20, 0
Brooks 19, 1
Habersham 19, 1
Pike 19, 0
Bulloch 18, 1
Grady 18, 0
Haralson 18, 1
Lamar 18, 0
Baker 16, 2
Clay 16, 1
Seminole 16, 1
Dodge 15, 0
Marion 15, 0
Morgan 15, 0
Murray 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Appling 13, 0
Catoosa 13, 0
Miller 13, 0
Oglethorpe 13, 1
Fannin 12, 0
Irwin 12, 0
Jones 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Toombs 12, 1
Brantley 11, 1
Jenkins 11, 1
Madison 11, 1
Pickens 11, 2
Pulaski 11, 1
Telfair 11, 0
White 11, 0
Wilkinson 11, 1
Lumpkin 10, 0
Ben Hill 9, 0
Emanuel 9, 0
Jasper 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Taylor 9, 2
Stewart 8, 0
Banks 7, 0
Chattooga 7, 1
Cook 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Jefferson 7, 1
Putnam 7, 0
Rabun 7, 0
Screven 7, 0
Union 7, 1
Walker 7, 0
Warren 7, 0
Wilkes 7, 0
Berrien 6, 0
Clinch 6, 0
Elbert 6, 0
Hart 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Wayne 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Charlton 4, 0
Chattahoochee 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Heard 4, 1
Bleckley 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Dade 3, 1
Hancock 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Wheeler 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Echols 2, 0
Evans 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 560, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 496, 1
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates its daily reports at noon and at 7 p.m. at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. The CDC updates a report of total cases in the U.S. weekdays at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
