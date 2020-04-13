Cobb County has 782 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of midday Monday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Thirty five people from Cobb County have died of the virus.
In Georgia, there have been 13,305 reported cases and 462 deaths from COVID-19.
Sunday evening, the department reported there were 726 cumulative cases and 35 deaths in Cobb County, and statewide there had been 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.
Last Monday, April 6, Cobb had 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, and statewide there were 7,558 cases and 294 deaths.
About 4.5% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.5%
Twenty-eight of the people from Cobb County who have died from the virus had underlying health conditions.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year old woman
-An 86-year-old man
Nearly one-fifth of Georgians with confirmed cases of the virus have been hospitalized. Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of midday Monday 558 of the cases and one death were non-Georgia residents.
As of Friday, there are 459,165 reported cases in the United States and 16,570 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC does not generate new reports over the weekend, and figures for Monday were not immediately available.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (13,305) and deaths (462) by county:
Fulton 1,597, 52
Dougherty 1,217, 77
Dekalb 976, 14
Cobb 782, 35
Gwinnett 739, 22
Clayton 391, 12
Hall 292, 0
Henry 280, 4
Lee 252, 15
Sumter 245, 9
Bartow 215, 16
Carroll 214, 5
Cherokee 197, 7
Douglas 166, 5
Muscogee 161, 4
Chatham 152, 5
Mitchell 147, 15
Richmond 147, 4
Forsyth 138, 5
Houston 129, 8
Early 125, 6
Coweta 119, 2
Randolph 117, 6
Terrell 114, 10
Floyd 111, 6
Fayette 105, 5
Rockdale 100, 2
Paulding 91, 2
Newton 90, 3
Worth 90, 4
Colquitt 88, 5
Clarke 84, 11
Thomas 78, 3
Spalding 75, 4
Bibb 72, 1
Crisp 71, 1
Columbia 70, 0
Lowndes 65, 2
Tift 62, 1
Troup 61, 3
Upson 61, 2
Coffee 60, 3
Ware 56, 4
Barrow 55, 3
Baldwin 53, 2
Dooly 50, 2
Calhoun 48, 2
Pierce 45, 2
Walton 45, 2
Gordon 39, 3
Oconee 39, 0
Glynn 37, 0
Turner 37, 0
Decatur 36, 0
Laurens 35, 1
Bryan 31, 2
Butts 30, 0
Dawson 29, 2
Greene 29, 1
Burke 28, 2
Jackson 27, 1
Whitfield 26, 3
Macon 25, 0
Mcduffie 25, 2
Peach 24, 2
Polk 24, 0
Wilcox 24, 0
Meriwether 23, 0
Washington 23, 0
Camden 22, 0
Effingham 22, 1
Harris 22, 1
Brooks 19, 1
Bulloch 19, 1
Johnson 19, 1
Stephens 19, 0
Lamar 18, 0
Liberty 18, 0
Pike 18, 0
Baker 16, 2
Clay 16, 1
Haralson 16, 0
Grady 15, 0
Habersham 15, 1
Murray 15, 0
Seminole 15, 1
Bacon 14, 0
Dodge 14, 0
Morgan 14, 0
Catoosa 13, 0
Oglethorpe 13, 1
Irwin 12, 0
Jones 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Toombs 12, 1
Appling 11, 0
Brantley 11, 1
Miller 11, 0
Pickens 11, 2
White 11, 0
Wilkinson 11, 1
Jenkins 10, 1
Madison 10, 1
Marion 10, 0
Pulaski 10, 1
Emanuel 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Telfair 9, 0
Ben Hill 8, 0
Jasper 8, 0
Stewart 8, 0
Taylor 8, 2
Banks 7, 0
Chattooga 7, 1
Cook 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Jefferson 7, 1
Putnam 7, 0
Screven 7, 0
Union 7, 1
Warren 7, 0
Berrien 6, 0
Clinch 6, 0
Rabun 6, 0
Walker 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Hart 4, 0
Heard 4, 1
Wayne 4, 0
Bleckley 3, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Hancock 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Evans 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 665, 0
Non-Georgia resident 558, 1
