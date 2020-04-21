According to the state Department of Public Health, 1,230 Cobb Countians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Tuesday evening.
Sixty people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 14 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 20,166 cumulative cases of the virus and 818 deaths. Monday evening, the state reported 19,399 cumulative cases and 775 deaths.
About 4.8% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4.1%.
Of Georgia’s reported cases, 3,885 have been hospitalized. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb is now the county with the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,206 cases and 83 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,563 cases and 30 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,456 cases and 103 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,238 cases and 44 deaths.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 776,093 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 41,7583 have died.
Georgia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (20,166) and deaths (818) by county:
Fulton 2206, 83
Dekalb 1563, 30
Dougherty 1456, 103
Gwinnett 1238, 44
Cobb 1230, 60
Hall 756, 9
Clayton 547, 21
Henry 384, 10
Sumter 334, 20
Cherokee 324, 10
Carroll 313, 11
Richmond 294, 12
Lee 277, 17
Bartow 256, 27
Mitchell 254, 23
Douglas 246, 7
Muscogee 235, 4
Forsyth 216, 8
Bibb 207, 4
Chatham 185, 6
Houston 184, 12
Upson 180, 11
Early 174, 10
Coweta 169, 4
Colquitt 156, 6
Terrell 156, 18
Randolph 146, 16
Fayette 144, 8
Thomas 143, 14
Newton 142, 4
Paulding 141, 7
Rockdale 141, 6
Worth 140, 9
Spalding 136, 8
Baldwin 135, 4
Floyd 127, 8
Crisp 125, 2
Columbia 122, 2
Clarke 116, 13
Lowndes 113, 3
Habersham 112, 2
Troup 107, 4
Barrow 101, 3
Ware 93, 7
Tift 92, 4
Coffee 83, 4
Butts 81, 1
Calhoun 75, 2
Dooly 73, 6
Gordon 67, 7
Walton 63, 3
Turner 58, 4
Jackson 57, 1
Macon 55, 1
Decatur 53, 1
Oconee 53, 0
Burke 51, 3
Pierce 51, 2
Greene 50, 1
Glynn 49, 0
Meriwether 47, 0
Whitfield 46, 4
Dawson 45, 1
Wilcox 45, 6
Harris 44, 2
Laurens 43, 1
Stephens 41, 1
Grady 38, 2
Mcduffie 37, 3
Polk 36, 0
Walker 36, 0
Johnson 35, 1
Peach 35, 2
Bryan 34, 2
Liberty 34, 0
Oglethorpe 34, 3
Pike 34, 2
Brooks 33, 6
Bulloch 32, 2
White 32, 0
Effingham 29, 1
Lamar 29, 0
Marion 29, 1
Catoosa 28, 0
Washington 28, 1
Camden 27, 0
Lumpkin 26, 0
Putnam 26, 2
Seminole 26, 2
Haralson 25, 1
Miller 23, 0
Morgan 23, 0
Wilkinson 22, 2
Appling 21, 1
Jones 21, 0
Toombs 21, 3
Baker 20, 2
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Talbot 20, 1
Bacon 19, 1
Ben Hill 19, 0
Dodge 19, 0
Fannin 19, 1
Gilmer 19, 0
Murray 19, 0
Wilkes 19, 0
Jasper 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Madison 17, 1
Pulaski 17, 1
Stewart 17, 0
Banks 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Emanuel 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Telfair 15, 0
Towns 15, 0
Union 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Cook 13, 1
Dade 13, 1
Jenkins 13, 1
Taylor 13, 2
Franklin 12, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Chattooga 10, 1
Hancock 10, 0
Lincoln 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Wayne 9, 0
Heard 8, 1
Rabun 8, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Chattahoochee 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Jeff Davis 7, 1
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Atkinson 5, 0
Bleckley 5, 0
Echols 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 483, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 977, 8
