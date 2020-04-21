As of midday Tuesday, Cobb County has had 1,215 cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-nine people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 15 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 19,881 cumulative cases of the virus and 799 deaths. Monday evening, the state reported 19,399 cumulative cases and 775 deaths.
About 4.7% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of Georgia’s reported cases, 3,779 have been hospitalized. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb is now the county with the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,208 cases and 82 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,534 cases and 29 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,446 cases and 103 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,222 cases and 42 deaths.
Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 746,625 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 39,083 have died. The CDC’s Tuesday report was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (19,881) and deaths (799) by county:
Fulton 2,208, 82
DeKalb 1,534, 29
Dougherty 1,446, 103
Gwinnett 1,222, 42
Cobb 1,215, 59
Hall 720, 9
Clayton 546, 20
Henry 384, 11
Sumter 333, 18
Cherokee 322, 10
Carroll 307, 11
Richmond 295, 12
Lee 277, 17
Bartow 256, 24
Douglas 244, 7
Muscogee 234, 4
Mitchell 214, 23
Forsyth 213, 8
Bibb 203, 2
Chatham 185, 6
Houston 185, 12
Upson 179, 11
Early 173, 10
Coweta 170, 4
Terrell 156, 18
Colquitt 154, 5
Randolph 146, 16
Fayette 144, 8
Paulding 143, 7
Rockdale 140, 6
Newton 139, 4
Spalding 136, 7
Thomas 133, 14
Baldwin 132, 4
Worth 129, 8
Floyd 127, 9
Crisp 125, 2
Columbia 120, 2
Clarke 114, 13
Habersham 107, 2
Lowndes 105, 3
Troup 105, 4
Barrow 99, 3
Tift 93, 4
Ware 92, 7
Coffee 83, 4
Butts 82, 2
Dooly 73, 5
Gordon 66, 6
Walton 64, 3
Calhoun 61, 2
Decatur 59, 1
Turner 59, 4
Jackson 56, 1
Macon 55, 1
Oconee 53, 0
Burke 51, 3
Pierce 51, 2
Glynn 49, 0
Meriwether 47, 0
Whitfield 46, 4
Dawson 45, 1
Greene 45, 1
Wilcox 45, 5
Harris 44, 2
Laurens 43, 1
Stephens 41, 1
Mcduffie 37, 3
Polk 36, 0
Peach 35, 2
Bryan 34, 2
Grady 34, 1
Johnson 34, 1
Liberty 34, 0
Oglethorpe 34, 3
Pike 34, 2
Bulloch 31, 2
White 31, 0
Brooks 30, 6
Effingham 29, 1
Lamar 29, 0
Marion 29, 1
Walker 28, 0
Camden 27, 0
Catoosa 26, 0
Putnam 26, 2
Lumpkin 25, 0
Seminole 25, 2
Washington 25, 1
Haralson 23, 1
Miller 23, 0
Morgan 22, 0
Wilkinson 22, 2
Appling 21, 0
Baker 20, 2
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Jones 20, 0
Talbot 20, 1
Toombs 20, 3
Bacon 19, 1
Ben Hill 19, 0
Dodge 19, 0
Fannin 19, 1
Murray 19, 0
Wilkes 19, 0
Gilmer 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Jasper 17, 0
Pulaski 17, 1
Stewart 17, 0
Madison 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Banks 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Telfair 15, 0
Towns 15, 0
Union 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Emanuel 14, 0
Cook 13, 1
Jenkins 13, 1
Taylor 13, 2
Dade 12, 1
Franklin 12, 0
Screven 12, 1
Jefferson 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Chattooga 10, 1
Hancock 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Wayne 9, 0
Rabun 8, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Chattahoochee 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Jeff Davis 7, 1
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Atkinson 5, 0
Bleckley 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 470, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 970, 7
