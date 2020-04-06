Cobb County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 517, including 26 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 7,558 in the state, up from 474 Cobb cases and 6,742 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The number of reported deaths related to the coronavirus were 26 in Cobb and 294 in Georgia. Sunday at 7 p.m., those figures were 24 in Cobb and 219 statewide.
In Cobb, 5% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting. The reported death rate statewide is 3.9%.
Cobb remained the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 1,053 cases and 32 deaths; Dougherty with 722 cases and 44 deaths; and DeKalb with 600 and 11 deaths.
In Cobb, 19 men and seven women have died from the coronavirus.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 97-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
About 18.4% of Georgia’s cases, or 1,393, have required hospitalization, according to the state’s report Monday evening.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (7,558) and deaths (294) by county:
Fulton 1053, 32
Dougherty 722, 44
DeKalb 600, 11
Cobb 517, 26
Gwinnett 455, 10
Clayton 254, 9
Bartow 182, 11
Henry 181, 3
Carroll 163, 4
Lee 148, 13
Cherokee 141, 5
Hall 138, 0
Chatham 110, 4
Douglas 105, 5
Sumter 90, 4
Floyd 89, 3
Forsyth 85, 1
Rockdale 82, 2
Early 81, 5
Coweta 76, 2
Fayette 74, 4
Clarke 72, 8
Houston 70, 6
Terrell 66, 8
Newton 65, 2
Colquitt 61, 5
Mitchell 59, 10
Paulding 57, 1
Richmond 56, 1
Muscogee 47, 1
Crisp 46, 0
Spalding 44, 4
Bibb 42, 1
Lowndes 42, 2
Tift 42, 0
Columbia 40, 0
Worth 39, 3
Troup 36, 2
Coffee 30, 0
Barrow 29, 3
Glynn 29, 0
Thomas 28, 0
Ware 28, 3
Dooly 27, 1
Randolph 26, 2
Gordon 25, 3
Upson 25, 0
Bryan 24, 2
Oconee 24, 0
Pierce 23, 0
Walton 23, 2
Baldwin 20, 1
Calhoun 20, 1
Polk 20, 0
Dawson 18, 1
Jackson 18, 0
Whitfield 18, 1
Butts 17, 0
Laurens 17, 0
Peach 16, 2
Camden 15, 0
Greene 15, 0
Lamar 15, 0
Meriwether 15, 0
Miller 15, 0
Turner 15, 0
Effingham 14, 1
Haralson 14, 0
Decatur 13, 0
Liberty 12, 0
Bacon 10, 0
Burke 10, 0
Fannin 10, 0
Harris 10, 0
Monroe 10, 1
Murray 10, 0
Bulloch 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Madison 9, 1
Pickens 9, 2
Pike 9, 0
Seminole 9, 0
Dodge 8, 0
Mcduffie 8, 1
Pulaski 8, 0
Stephens 8, 0
Clay 7, 1
Irwin 7, 0
Schley 7, 1
Toombs 7, 1
Appling 6, 0
Ben Hill 6, 0
Brooks 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Jones 6, 0
Morgan 6, 0
Washington 6, 0
Baker 5, 1
Johnson 5, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Macon 5, 0
Talbot 5, 0
Warren 5, 0
Berrien 4, 0
Chattooga 4, 1
Grady 4, 0
Jasper 4, 0
Jenkins 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
Webster 4, 0
White 4, 0
Wilkes 4, 0
Atkinson 3, 0
Brantley 3, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Franklin 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Jefferson 3, 0
Putnam 3, 0
Rabun 3, 0
Stewart 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Taylor 3, 1
Walker 3, 0
Wilkinson 3, 0
Banks 2, 0
Candler 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Cook 2, 0
Elbert 2, 0
Emanuel 2, 0
Gilmer 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Marion 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wayne 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Crawford 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Echols 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 309, 5
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m. Hospitalization is only being reported at the state level, and, to date, there has been no official reporting by the department of the number of people who have recovered from the virus. For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
