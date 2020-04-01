Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 293, including 15 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
As of midday Wednesday, there were 293 COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 4,638 in the state, up from 287 Cobb cases and 4,117 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 15 in Cobb and 139 in Georgia. Tuesday night those figures were 125 statewide and 13 in Cobb.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday, there were 186,101 COVID-19 cases in America and 3,603 deaths.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 624 cases and 19 deaths; Dougherty with 480 cases and 27 deaths; and DeKalb with 365 cases and 4 deaths.
In Cobb, 12 men aged between 33 and 86 have died from the new coronavirus, including a 56-year-old and 67-year-old with no underlying health conditions, per state data.
The three women who have died from the virus in Cobb were aged 63, 67 and 85, and all had underlying health issues.
The four remaining fatal Cobb cases, all men, were listed in the unknown category as far as existing medical conditions. One of these men's age was unknown, while the others were aged 33, 82 and 86.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- 33-year-old man
- 71-year-old man
- 82-year-old man
- 82-year-old man
- 67-year-old man
- man of unknown age
- 85-year-old woman
- 77-year-old man
- 67-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 75-year-old man
- 56-year-old man
- 63-year-old woman
- 86-year-old man
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (4,638) and deaths (139):
Fulton 624 19
Dougherty 480 27
Dekalb 365 4
Cobb 293 15
Gwinnett 250 4
Bartow 144 4
Carroll 131 1
Clayton 122 3
Lee 94 7
Henry 90 2
Cherokee 83 4
Hall 69 0
Floyd 60 2
Douglas 55 2
Clarke 51 5
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 48 1
Terrell 46 2
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Mitchell 38 1
Sumter 37 2
Chatham 36 2
Houston 35 4
Early 34 1
Newton 32 0
Paulding 32 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Tift 24 0
Bibb 22 0
Muscogee 21 0
Barrow 20 2
Colquitt 20 1
Troup 19 1
Glynn 18 0
Gordon 18 1
Crisp 17 0
Oconee 17 0
Polk 16 0
Spalding 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Walton 12 0
Dawson 11 0
Thomas 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Ware 10 1
Whitfield 10 1
Coffee 9 0
Jackson 9 0
Bryan 8 1
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Bacon 6 0
Baldwin 6 1
Monroe 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Fannin 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Murray 5 0
Pierce 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Hart 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Schley 4 0
Turner 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chatooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Heard 3 1
Irwin 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Unknown 516 2
(2) comments
Perhaps you should investigate the whole truth. Testing is extremely unreliable. Deaths are not in excess of previous years in any country. https://youtu.be/Xr8Dy5mnYx8
I understand the need to report statistics but recoveries are also a statistic & there's never any mention of that. Maybe a little positive news would be in order???
