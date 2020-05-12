Cobb County has had 2,253 cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
A total of 124 county residents have died from the virus to date, per the report.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, behind Fulton with 3,595, DeKalb with 2,605 and Gwinnett with 2,495. Only Fulton and Dougherty counties have had more residents die from the virus, with 149 and 129 deaths, respectively.
Statewide, the number of cases is now 34,848 with 1,494 deaths. All 159 counties in the state have reported at least one case of the virus.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,342,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 80,820 people have died from the virus nationwide.
A reported 6,227 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized statewide, including 542 in Cobb, per the state’s latest report.
In Cobb, a county of more than 760,000 residents, the ratio of cases is roughly 285 for every 100,000 people, per state data.
Approximately 5.5% of Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the COVID-19 death rate is about 4.3%.
The state reports there have been 262,179 people tested for COVID-19 in Georgia, which is roughly 2.4% of the state’s population of just over 10.6 million.
The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered from the virus.
As of Monday, the Georgia DPH now updates its COVID-19 status reports three times a day: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.ga.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit cdc.gov.
For a look at how the coronavirus is affecting Cobb and Douglas counties, visit reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
