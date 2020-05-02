As of Saturday evening, Cobb County has had 1,749 total cases of the coronavirus and 96 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The county is averaging about 221.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
On Friday evening, Cobb County had reported 1,676 cumulative cases and 94 deaths. Last Saturday, the county reported 1,395 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 74 Cobb residents.
In Georgia as of Saturday evening, there had been 28,332 reported cumulative cases and 1,174 deaths.
About 5.5% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.1%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,389 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 482 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,925 cases and 122 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,148 cases and 52 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,932 cases and 58 deaths.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,092,815 people have contracted the virus and 64,283 have died.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
