As of midday Friday, Cobb County has had 1,660 total cases of the coronavirus and 112 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The county is averaging about 209.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
A week prior, Cobb County had a reported 1,326 cumulative cases and 66 deaths.
In Georgia, there had been 27,023 reported cumulative cases and 1,140 deaths. On Thursday evening, there had been 26,260 cases and 1,132 deaths.
About 6.7% of the Cobb Countians who tested positive for the virus died. Statewide, the death rate was about 4.2%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 5,218 people had been hospitalized. Of those, 474 were in Cobb County. The Georgia DPH does not report how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fourth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,845 cases and 121 deaths, DeKalb County with 2,041 cases and 51 deaths and Gwinnett County at 1,818 cases and 59 deaths.
Nationwide, 1,031,659 people have contracted the virus and 60,057 have died, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the full Georgia Department of Public Health report, visit dph.georgia.gov.
For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
(2) comments
Using saved emails from MDJ for this week. We saw Cobb increases in positive cases of Monday-Tues. -50 new cases, then 41,42 and now 75. If we are locked down, these numbers should be going down right? Our state went up from 759 new cases from Wed. - Thurs. then 990 new cases from Thurs.-Friday. Troubling.
I would like to know how many were from nursing homes, assisted living and rehab centers. That could explain the high number instead of those sheltering in place or going out for essential shopping. Also, if they are labeling, as other states are doing, heart attacks or strokes to COVID-19. We should know these facts instead of the county being in fear to go outside to breathe!
