As of Sunday evening, Cobb County has had 1,428 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the state's latest Department of Public Health report.
Sunday’s cumulative number of cases was 33 more than that reported Saturday evening.
A week prior, Cobb had 1,148 reported cumulative cases.
Seventy-five people from Cobb County had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state officials.
All but seven of those people had underlying conditions. It remains unknown if another 13 deaths had contributing factors. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest were in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there had been 23,481 cumulative cases and 916 deaths. On Saturday, 23,216 cases and 907 deaths statewide had been reported, and Cobb County had 1,395 reported cases and 74 deaths.
About 5.3% of Cobb Countians who had tested positive for the virus had died. Statewide, the death rate was 3.9%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,377 people had been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb had the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,545 cases and 94 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,800 cases and 36 deaths, Gwinnett County at 1,504 cases and 47 deaths and Dougherty County at 1,470 cases and 108 deaths.
A reported 928,619 Americans had contracted the coronavirus, and 52,459 had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia confirmed coronavirus cases (23,481) and deaths (916) by county:
Fulton 2,545, 94
Dekalb 1,800, 36
Gwinnett 1,504, 47
Dougherty 1,470, 108
Cobb 1,428, 75
Hall 1,033, 11
Clayton 641, 21
Henry 451, 10
Cherokee 374, 10
Richmond 360, 14
Sumter 356, 21
Carroll 326, 11
Lee 302, 18
Mitchell 290, 26
Bartow 286, 28
Douglas 278, 8
Muscogee 275, 4
Forsyth 252, 8
Bibb 248, 6
Houston 209, 13
Chatham 206, 6
Early 198, 15
Upson 197, 14
Spalding 190, 8
Coweta 188, 4
Baldwin 181, 6
Habersham 171, 3
Newton 166, 6
Colquitt 165, 6
Terrell 165, 17
Fayette 161, 8
Rockdale 161, 6
Paulding 160, 7
Thomas 158, 16
Crisp 153, 2
Randolph 153, 19
Columbia 143, 2
Worth 141, 9
Floyd 133, 10
Lowndes 131, 4
Butts 126, 3
Troup 126, 4
Clarke 123, 13
Dooly 112, 7
Barrow 108, 3
Coffee 107, 4
Ware 107, 8
Tift 102, 4
Walton 95, 3
Calhoun 85, 3
Gordon 81, 10
Burke 77, 3
Jackson 73, 1
Macon 70, 3
Stephens 70, 1
Wilcox 68, 6
Turner 63, 6
Whitfield 63, 4
Decatur 60, 1
Walker 59, 0
Appling 56, 4
Harris 56, 2
Greene 53, 1
Oconee 53, 0
Laurens 52, 1
Pierce 52, 2
Dawson 51, 1
Glynn 51, 1
Meriwether 49, 0
Grady 48, 3
Bryan 47, 2
Oglethorpe 47, 3
Catoosa 46, 0
Gilmer 46, 0
Polk 46, 0
Mcduffie 43, 4
Brooks 39, 6
Pike 39, 2
Marion 38, 1
White 38, 0
Peach 37, 2
Johnson 36, 2
Liberty 35, 0
Bulloch 34, 2
Effingham 34, 1
Washington 34, 1
Lamar 33, 0
Union 32, 2
Putnam 31, 3
Wilkinson 31, 2
Lumpkin 29, 0
Miller 29, 0
Camden 28, 1
Seminole 27, 2
Toombs 27, 3
Haralson 26, 1
Jones 26, 0
Telfair 26, 0
Murray 24, 0
Ben Hill 23, 0
Dodge 23, 0
Fannin 23, 0
Wilkes 23, 0
Madison 22, 1
Morgan 22, 0
Bacon 21, 1
Brantley 21, 2
Pickens 21, 2
Talbot 21, 1
Clay 20, 2
Jasper 20, 0
Monroe 20, 1
Pulaski 20, 1
Towns 20, 0
Baker 19, 2
Elbert 19, 0
Emanuel 19, 0
Banks 18, 0
Hancock 18, 0
Cook 17, 1
Franklin 17, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Berrien 16, 0
Dade 16, 1
Jenkins 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Taylor 16, 2
Irwin 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Jefferson 14, 1
Screven 14, 1
Chattooga 13, 1
Warren 12, 0
Jeff Davis 11, 1
Wayne 11, 0
Lincoln 10, 0
Bleckley 9, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Candler 8, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Lanier 8, 1
Webster 8, 1
Atkinson 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Tattnall 7, 0
Twiggs 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Long 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 622, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 1,022, 9
For the full Georgia DPH report, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
For the full CDC report, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html.
