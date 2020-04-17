Cobb County has 1,072 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report midday Friday.
Fifty-one people from Cobb County have died of the virus, two more than were reported Thursday night. All but 10 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
On Thursday evening, there was a total of 1,014 confirmed cases and 49 deaths among Cobb residents, per the DPH.
In Georgia, there have been 17,194 cases and 650 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. On Thursday, there were 16,368 reported cases and 617 deaths statewide.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,025 cases and 73 deaths; Dougherty with 1,381 and 91 deaths; and DeKalb with 1,349 cases and 23 deaths.
Last Thursday, April 9, Cobb had a total of 601 cumulative confirmed cases and 29 deaths.
About 4.7% of county residents who have been infected with the disease have died. Statewide, the death rate is 3.7%.
Nearly a fifth of the Georgia cases, 3,324 people, have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of midday Friday, 780 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Friday, in the United States there have been 632,548 confirmed cases and 31,071 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (17,194) and deaths (650) by county:
Fulton 2025 73
Dougherty 1381 91
Dekalb 1349 23
Cobb 1072 51
Gwinnett 1017 36
Hall 563 6
Clayton 491 14
Henry 344 5
Sumter 302 14
Lee 269 15
Cherokee 266 8
Carroll 260 7
Bartow 242 22
Richmond 238 10
Douglas 220 6
Muscogee 207 4
Mitchell 203 22
Bibb 188 1
Forsyth 184 6
Chatham 173 5
Houston 164 10
Early 163 8
Upson 162 8
Coweta 149 3
Randolph 139 12
Terrell 139 13
Fayette 133 5
Paulding 132 5
Floyd 121 6
Newton 121 3
Spalding 119 5
Rockdale 116 6
Worth 116 4
Colquitt 115 5
Thomas 112 14
Crisp 110 1
Baldwin 109 2
Clarke 106 12
Columbia 90 1
Barrow 84 3
Tift 81 4
Lowndes 80 3
Troup 78 4
Ware 77 5
Coffee 73 3
Dooly 66 4
Habersham 64 2
Calhoun 60 2
Walton 59 3
Decatur 55 0
Gordon 53 5
Turner 50 1
Pierce 49 2
Oconee 48 0
Glynn 46 0
Jackson 46 1
Macon 44 0
Dawson 42 2
Butts 40 0
Greene 40 1
Whitfield 40 3
Laurens 39 1
Meriwether 39 0
Burke 37 2
Wilcox 36 0
Harris 35 2
Mcduffie 35 2
Johnson 32 1
Oglethorpe 32 1
Bryan 31 2
Liberty 31 0
Peach 31 2
Pike 29 1
Polk 29 0
Stephens 28 1
Camden 27 0
Grady 27 1
Bulloch 26 1
Effingham 25 1
Marion 24 1
Brooks 23 3
Washington 23 0
Lamar 21 0
Lumpkin 20 0
Miller 20 0
White 20 0
Baker 19 2
Clay 19 2
Dodge 19 0
Haralson 19 1
Morgan 19 0
Seminole 19 2
Wilkinson 19 1
Appling 18 0
Catoosa 18 0
Murray 18 0
Toombs 18 2
Bacon 17 1
Brantley 16 1
Jones 16 0
Pulaski 16 1
Talbot 16 1
Monroe 15 1
Pickens 15 2
Schley 15 1
Fannin 14 0
Jasper 14 0
Madison 14 1
Putnam 14 0
Banks 13 0
Ben Hill 13 0
Crawford 13 0
Irwin 13 0
Stewart 13 0
Telfair 13 0
Walker 13 0
Emanuel 12 0
Jenkins 12 1
Cook 11 1
Jefferson 11 1
Screven 11 1
Wilkes 11 0
Berrien 10 0
Franklin 10 0
Gilmer 10 0
Taylor 10 2
Towns 10 0
Union 10 1
Warren 10 0
Chattooga 9 1
Lincoln 9 0
Clinch 7 0
Dade 7 1
Elbert 7 0
Rabun 7 0
Wayne 7 0
Chattahoochee 6 0
Hancock 6 0
Lanier 6 1
Atkinson 5 0
Charlton 5 0
Hart 5 0
Heard 5 1
Jeff Davis 5 0
Tattnall 5 0
Bleckley 4 0
Candler 4 0
Echols 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Twiggs 4 0
Webster 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Evans 2 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 1 0
Unknown 255 0
Non-Georgia Resident 780 7
