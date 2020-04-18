As of Saturday evening, the number of cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County is 1,104, up 19 from Friday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-one people from Cobb County have died due to the virus, which has remained unchanged since Thursday. All but 10 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 17,841 cases and 677 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Cobb Countians who have died of COVID-19 represent 4.6% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate is reported at 3.8%.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,065 cases and 74 deaths; Dougherty with 1,409 and 91 deaths; and DeKalb with 1,408 cases and 24 deaths.
Nearly a fifth, or 3,447 of the state’s confirmed cases have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, 827 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Friday, in the United States there have been 661,712 confirmed cases and 33,049 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Saturday was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (17,841) and deaths (677) by county:
Fulton 2065, 74
Dougherty 1409, 91
Dekalb 1408, 24
Cobb 1104, 51
Gwinnett 1059, 36
Hall 607, 6
Clayton 505, 17
Henry 355, 7
Sumter 314, 14
Cherokee 285, 8
Lee 272, 15
Carroll 271, 9
Richmond 262, 10
Bartow 246, 22
Douglas 229, 6
Muscogee 218, 4
Mitchell 212, 23
Forsyth 197, 7
Bibb 193, 1
Chatham 178, 5
Upson 170, 8
Early 165, 8
Houston 165, 10
Coweta 160, 3
Terrell 146, 14
Randolph 141, 13
Fayette 136, 5
Paulding 133, 6
Spalding 126, 7
Floyd 122, 8
Newton 121, 3
Colquitt 120, 5
Rockdale 119, 6
Worth 119, 5
Thomas 115, 13
Crisp 114, 2
Baldwin 108, 2
Clarke 106, 13
Columbia 100, 1
Lowndes 89, 3
Barrow 87, 3
Troup 86, 4
Tift 82, 3
Ware 81, 5
Coffee 76, 3
Habersham 73, 2
Dooly 69, 4
Walton 59, 3
Gordon 58, 5
Calhoun 57, 2
Decatur 55, 0
Pierce 51, 2
Turner 51, 2
Glynn 49, 0
Macon 48, 0
Oconee 48, 0
Burke 47, 2
Jackson 47, 1
Dawson 43, 1
Whitfield 43, 3
Greene 42, 1
Wilcox 42, 2
Butts 41, 0
Laurens 41, 1
Meriwether 40, 0
Harris 39, 2
Mcduffie 37, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Bryan 32, 2
Liberty 32, 0
Oglethorpe 32, 2
Peach 32, 2
Stephens 31, 1
Pike 30, 1
Polk 29, 0
Camden 28, 0
Bulloch 27, 1
Grady 27, 1
Marion 26, 1
Effingham 25, 1
Washington 25, 1
Lamar 24, 0
Brooks 23, 5
Lumpkin 22, 0
Appling 20, 0
Clay 20, 2
Haralson 20, 1
Miller 20, 0
Morgan 20, 0
Seminole 20, 2
Toombs 20, 2
White 20, 0
Wilkinson 20, 1
Catoosa 19, 0
Dodge 19, 0
Putnam 19, 1
Bacon 18, 1
Brantley 18, 2
Murray 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Baker 16, 2
Jones 16, 0
Pulaski 16, 1
Talbot 16, 1
Fannin 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Jasper 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Schley 15, 1
Stewart 15, 0
Madison 14, 1
Telfair 14, 0
Walker 14, 0
Banks 13, 0
Ben Hill 13, 0
Crawford 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Emanuel 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Towns 12, 0
Union 12, 1
Wilkes 12, 0
Gilmer 11, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Taylor 10, 2
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Hancock 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Atkinson 5, 0
Candler 5, 0
Charlton 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Jeff Davis 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 245, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 827, 7
