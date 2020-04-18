As of midday Saturday, the number of cases of the coronavirus in Cobb County is 1,100, up 15 from Friday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-one people from Cobb County have died due to the virus, the same number reported Thursday. All but 10 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 17,669 cases and 673 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Since Friday, the statewide cases have risen by 237 and five people have died.
The Cobb Countians who have died of COVID-19 represent 4.6% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate is reported at 3.8%.
Cobb has the fourth-highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Fulton County with 2,054 cases and 74 deaths; Dougherty with 1,406 and 91 deaths; and DeKalb with 1,396 cases and 24 deaths.
Nearly a fifth, or 3,420 of the state’s confirmed cases have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, per the DPH report. The department does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from the virus.
Of the 673 reported individuals who have died of COVID-19 in Georgia, 52.2% were black or African-American. 38.5% were white, and in 6.2% race was unknown to state health officials. Other groups made up less than 4% of the deaths. Of the cumulative cases in the state, half of the individuals’ race was unknown, 27% were black or African-American, 20% were white and other groups made up less than 2% of the cases.
On Monday, the department began reporting how many of the confirmed cases are individuals who do not live in Georgia. As of midday Saturday, 815 cases and seven deaths were non-Georgia residents.
As of Friday, in the United States there have been 661,712 confirmed cases and 33,049 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Saturday was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (17,669) and deaths (673) by county:
Fulton 2,054, 74
Dougherty 1,406, 91
Dekalb 1,396, 24
Cobb 1,100, 51
Gwinnett 1,050, 36
Hall 607, 6
Clayton 505, 17
Henry 353, 7
Sumter 311, 14
Cherokee 276, 8
Lee 272, 15
Carroll 270, 9
Richmond 258, 10
Bartow 246, 22
Douglas 226, 6
Mitchell 212, 23
Muscogee 211, 4
Bibb 192, 1
Forsyth 188, 7
Chatham 177, 5
Upson 170, 8
Early 165, 8
Houston 164, 10
Coweta 156, 3
Terrell 145, 14
Randolph 141, 12
Fayette 135, 5
Paulding 132, 5
Spalding 126, 7
Floyd 121, 8
Newton 121, 3
Colquitt 119, 5
Rockdale 119, 6
Worth 119, 5
Thomas 115, 13
Crisp 114, 2
Baldwin 108, 2
Clarke 106, 13
Columbia 97, 1
Barrow 87, 3
Lowndes 87, 3
Tift 82, 3
Troup 82, 4
Ware 80, 5
Coffee 75, 3
Habersham 72, 2
Dooly 69, 4
Walton 58, 3
Calhoun 57, 2
Gordon 57, 5
Decatur 55, 0
Pierce 51, 2
Turner 51, 2
Glynn 48, 0
Oconee 48, 0
Jackson 47, 1
Macon 47, 0
Whitfield 43, 3
Dawson 42, 1
Greene 42, 1
Burke 41, 2
Butts 41, 0
Laurens 41, 1
Meriwether 40, 0
Wilcox 40, 0
Harris 37, 2
Mcduffie 37, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Liberty 32, 0
Oglethorpe 32, 2
Peach 32, 2
Bryan 31, 2
Pike 30, 1
Stephens 30, 1
Polk 29, 0
Camden 27, 0
Grady 27, 1
Bulloch 26, 1
Marion 26, 1
Effingham 25, 1
Lamar 24, 0
Washington 24, 1
Brooks 23, 5
Lumpkin 22, 0
Morgan 21, 0
Clay 20, 2
Haralson 20, 1
Miller 20, 0
Seminole 20, 2
Toombs 20, 2
White 20, 0
Wilkinson 20, 1
Catoosa 19, 0
Dodge 19, 0
Appling 18, 0
Brantley 18, 2
Murray 18, 0
Putnam 18, 1
Bacon 17, 1
Baker 16, 2
Jones 16, 0
Pickens 16, 2
Pulaski 16, 1
Talbot 16, 1
Fannin 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Monroe 15, 1
Schley 15, 1
Stewart 15, 0
Jasper 14, 0
Madison 14, 1
Telfair 14, 0
Banks 13, 0
Ben Hill 13, 0
Crawford 13, 0
Walker 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Emanuel 12, 0
Jenkins 12, 1
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Wilkes 11, 0
Berrien 10, 0
Franklin 10, 0
Gilmer 10, 0
Taylor 10, 2
Towns 10, 0
Union 10, 1
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Wayne 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Chattahoochee 6, 0
Hancock 6, 0
Lanier 6, 1
Atkinson 5, 0
Candler 5, 0
Charlton 5, 0
Hart 5, 0
Jeff Davis 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 220, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 815, 7
